U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado's reelection campaign in New York's 19th Congressional District was expected be a challenge after he flipped a Republican-held seat in the 2018 midterm election's "blue wave," in which the Democrats regained control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
However, expectations for the 2020 election to be a return to Republican control in the House have been all but dismissed by pollsters and pundits. Expectations for Delgado have shifted, too, as he faces a number of challengers on the ballot, and one who is not officially listed.
Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, faces Kyle Van De Water, a Republican lawyer and Army Reserve officer from Millbrook. Green Party nominee Steven Greenfield and Libertarian candidate Victoria Alexander are also on the ballot.
Not on the ballot but running a write-in campaign is Poughkeepsie fashion designer Ola Hawatmeh. Hawatmeh lost to Van De Water in the GOP primary in June. Although she lost by more than 3,000 votes, she led on election night before absentee votes were counted and she has considerable support in the northwestern part of the 11-county district, which stretches from the Hudson Valley to central New York. In some parts of Otsego County, the signs for a write-in campaign for Hawatmeh far outnumber the Van De Water signs.
Nonpartisan political analysts The Cook Report and Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball have both labeled the race "likely Democratic" and the partisan electoral page DK Elections has rated Delgado's seat as safe for his party.
Delgado responded to a questionnaire from The Daily Star with a list of his accomplishments in his first term. He said he wants to be reelected to continue to help upstate New York and to help it recover from the coronavirus pandemic and its economic effects.
A Schenectady native who lives in Rhinebeck with his wife, Lacey, and their twin sons, Delgado graduated from Colgate University and then Harvard Law School. He touted his five district offices and 47 town halls since taking office, including 33 town halls in 2019, three in each of the district's 11 counties.
Delgado offered more than 40 bills in his freshman term, with 16 passing in the House and three getting signed into law. The Family Farmer Relief Act reformed Chapter 12 re-organizational bankruptcy laws for farm bankruptcies. The Small Business Repayment Relief Act provided $17 billion in direct-loan payments for small business loans during the pandemic. The third bill renamed the Pine Plains Post Office after Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent, a Pine Plains native who was killed in Syria by a suicide bomber in 2019, during her fifth Middle East tour.
Delgado was one of 23 Congressional Democrats endorsed this year by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has traditionally supported Republicans. The organization named Delgado one of its inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award winners for bipartisanship and gave him its Spirit of Enterprise Award for his pro-business legislation.
Van De Water did not return The Daily Star's questionnaire.
According to his campaign website, Van de Water graduated from University of Massachusetts-Amherst and Albany Law School. While on active duty, he was deployed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and was awarded the Bronze Star in 2011, as well as the Meritorious Service Medal. He now serves in the Army Reserves JAG Corps and also works as a litigation attorney for a law firm in Poughkeepsie.
He and his wife, Melissa, live in Millbrook with their four children, including triplets.
Delgado won office in 2018 with 51.4% of the vote, beating one-term incumbent John Faso by 15,000 votes, 147,873 to 132,873. Greenfield got 4,313 votes and independent Diane Neal got 2,835 votes.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.