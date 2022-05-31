Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.