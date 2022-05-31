A local man died Monday evening after being stabbed in an alley off Dietz Street, the Oneonta Police Department reported on May 31.
Kaleb J. O’Neill, 24, from the city of Oneonta was declared dead after being transported to A.O. Fox Hospital by the Oneonta Fire Department ambulance.
“At 8:10 p.m. the Oneonta Police Department received a 911 call of a male being stabbed in the alleyway of 6 Dietz St. Officers and Oneonta Fire Emergency Medical were dispatched to the area. Upon arrival responders located Mr. O’Neill in the alleyway suffering from multiple stab wounds,” a media release from the city of Oneonta said.
The 14-foot wide brick alley runs from Dietz Street behind Main Street businesses to the Community Bank parking lot.
On Tuesday morning two detectives — one from OPD and one from the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Major Crimes Unit — were walking the alley. They appeared to be checking for security cameras in the area but declined to comment, referring all questions to the State Police public information officer.
There were no visible signs of an attack or aftermath except for two medical gloves, one pink and one blue, left in the dirt.
Monday night, the first block of Dietz Street was closed as OPD investigated the scene. Bonnie Potter is the owner of Teleky Jeweler, across the street from the alley. She said she was called by the police to come in Monday night so detectives could review footage from her security cameras.
“I don’t know if they got much out of it, I was hoping it would help,” she said. She had not watched the footage herself, but said the field of view for one camera included the entrance to the alley. From her store window she sees the alley get used a lot, but often just as a shortcut, “not necessarily for bad stuff,” she said.
A State Police forensic unit and canine unit were called to the scene Monday night. “An attempt to locate the suspects was undertaken but revealed no other information,” the media release said.
Although there is little information regarding the suspect or suspects, “it is not believed to be a random attack.”
The police are now trying to determine a reason for the stabbing, said Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg in an interview Tuesday afternoon. Although O’Neill was biracial, “we’d be speculating if we said it was a hate crime, we’d be speculating if we said it was a drug crime,” he said. “We have no idea at this point exactly what the motive was. So that’s part of the investigation is identifying a potential motive for why … he was attacked. At this point, we have no motive.”
“It’s a very fluid and evolving investigation,” Witzenburg said. “I wish I could give you more but at this juncture, I really can’t.”
O’Neill lived most of his life in Oneonta. He attended Oneonta High School, where he was in the class of 2015 but did not graduate, according to his family. He was a school athlete who played basketball, baseball and football, and at least briefly was on the Oneonta Middle School wrestling team, according to newspaper articles from 2011. In the 2014 OHS yearbook, O’Neill had a determined expression in his school photo, staring straight at the camera but not smiling, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Otsego County Rep. Clark Oliver attended school with O’Neill. “While I didn’t know Kaleb well, he is a fellow student of OHS and I am heartbroken to hear of his passing.” Oliver wrote in a text message on Tuesday. “I know that the community joins me in sending wishes of healing to his friends and family.”
Tuesday evening, 24 hours after O’Neill was stabbed, dozens of friends and family members gathered at the entrance to the alley for an informal memorial. The event was organized by Darius Haithman, who had been friends with O’Neill since they were in second grade together at Valleyview Elementary.
A diverse crowd of 20 people stood quietly in the alley, and another dozen milled around on Dietz Street, while hip hop played from a parked three-wheel motorcycle. Three framed photos of O’Neill and his family leaned against a brick wall, lit by a row of 18 prayer candles.
“Everyone knew Kaleb,” said Jordan Gutierrez, another lifelong friend, staring quietly at the candles. “He wasn’t even a friend, he was a brother. Our moms were friends, all three of us grew up together since he moved here.”
Ten minutes after sunset, scattered clouds glowed orange in the western sky as the light faded. “He loved his family. He always made sure his family came first,” Gutierrez said.
“He always took care of people. If he could help you, he always would,” said Tyrell Kirby, who expressed shock that O’Neill’s life was suddenly over.
A new arrival carried over two thin white candles. Haithman took them from her and leaned down to light them. “Tell people that he was a good kid. He always had good plans — making music or investing money. Very smart,” he said. He fingered a jeweled necklace he wore, reading LOYALTY.
Haithman then opened a bottle of Hennessey cognac, poured a first drink out on the ground in front of a photo of O’Neill with his brothers. Then he took a small sip himself and closed his eyes.
“Kaleb’s brother died a couple of months ago. Two kids in one year,” he said, closed his eyes again and turned away.
Two wall-mounted lights turned on over everyone’s heads, at the Dietz Street end of the alley. The rest of the alley faded to shadows.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
