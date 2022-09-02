Mike Sarafin, mission manager for the Artemis space craft and a native of Richfield Springs, was preparing Friday for its launch on Sept. 3.
Sarafin has been with NASA for almost 30 years. He started out as an engineering intern for the Johnson Space Center in Houston and worked his way up to lead flight director and mission manager for NASA.
He talked with The Daily Star on the eve of the planned launch.
"After my internship I was hired in 1994 as an engineer. I was in mission control for 22 years and I did guidance in navigation and was a flight controller," Sarafin said. "I did 31 missions and supported several landings and collaborated with missions for the Russian Mir program."
In 2005, Sarafin said he searched for other leadership opportunities and became a flight director for a decade. He worked on several shuttle projects.
"I worked with the international space shuttle assembly and in 2008 I cross trained for the international space station. I became a flight director for Orion in 2014. In 2015 I left the Johnson Space Center and shortly after I became involved in the Artemis Mission which will be my 65th human space flight mission," Sarafin said.
"You could have known nothing about him and you would know that Mike was driven, compassionate and someone who knew what he wanted to do," said Jim Hill, Sarafin's science and math teacher from Richfield Springs.
According to Sarafin, Hill and other math and science teachers from Richfield Springs had an influence on his career.
"They really helped me find a way that led me to growth in the math and science fields and then later engineering," Sarafin said.
Hill said that Sarafin was always involved in the math and sciences. One year, Richfield Springs held a science seminar that had the theme of space and space exploration. Hill said Sarafin wanted to be a part of the science symposium and he said that it led him to develop in interest in NASA.
"Mike is responsible for every aspect of the mission and his brother, Jimmy Sarafin, also found a career with NASA," Hill said. "It really goes to show that even if you're from a small school you could have incredible opportunities."
Sarafin said he decided to go to school for a mechanical engineering program at Clarkson University, and it was the first time Clarkson introduced the program.
According to Sarafin, one of his classmates was the nephew of the division chief for the Johnson Space Center and was the program manager for the Ares space craft.
"My classmate told me about the internship program for NASA and he was accepted into it so I decided that the worst I could do was apply," he said. "At that point I never left New York because of farm work, but when I was accepted I packed all my bags in the winter of 1992-1993 and drove to Houston. I moved in an apartment I didn't know and worked with people I didn't know, but I knew I wanted to be there."
Sarafin said his brother decided to go to SUNY Morrisville and he then graduated in spring 1994. "When I graduated I always knew I wanted to work at NASA and in June 1994 when I was working on my parent's dairy farm, I received the call," Sarafin said.
"I remember asking my brother if he wanted to be my roommate and the next day he said he put in his two weeks notice at the auto shop he was working at and we moved together. He was able to get a job at NASA in the NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory and was trained by NASA to be a professional diver," he said.
According to Sarafin, his brother worked on facility and maintenance engineering and trained astronauts to prepare for space missions by utilizing spacewalks.
"I really did love upstate New York, I grew up around the southern part of Herkimer. When in Houston I missed seeing all four seasons. It was an amazing place to grow up, but it was hard being on a dairy farm," he said. "I loved being outdoors and with the animals, but I couldn't see myself doing it. I could see how the career was wearing down on my dad, he developed a bad knee and was involved in a few close-call accidents."
Sarafin said his teachers at Richfield Spring influenced him to pursue science and mathematics, but his mother and grandmother helped encourage him on his thirst for knowledge.
"My mother and my grandmother would buy me subscriptions to Smithsonian magazines and I turned into a big space and aircraft nerd," he said. "Occasionally we would see B-1 bombers and aircrafts fly over the farm, I had a real thirst for cold war aircrafts in general. I actually thought I would work for an aircraft company at first."
Working for NASA is an experience that Sarafin said was "hard to describe." "It's really a combination of the mission and the people you work with. There will always be someone smarter than you and someone can always teach you something. On top of that, it's having the opportunity to be a part of something larger than yourself, the peaceful exploration of space," he said.
Sarafin said over the years he has seen co-workers and colleagues leave NASA for a "bright shiny dollar." "All we do is worry about profit and sometimes its not about the money. A lot of my colleagues who have left NASA come back and say that they really do miss the team and the mission."
"I am very fortunate to always have the next carrot, or the next mission available," Sarafin said.
According to Sarafin, the Artemis Mission is something that no other nation or company has done in 50 years. "We are leaving the Earth-Moon plane and trying to get humans and cargo to the south pole of the moon. We are flying a human capable spacecraft 1,000 times farther than any spacecraft in the last 30 years and when we fly Artemis they're going to be 250,000 miles away and it takes five to seven days to get home. It is a more complex mission with a high-risk profile," he said.
Sarafin said he spent years studying for the mission and explaining the process to colleagues. "If you can explain it, it shows depth of knowledge. This is the fourth program I worked on and overtime I gained common skills and models that help me learn. I am always learning and everyday is a new learning experience."
According to Sarafin, for aspiring engineers and mechanics, now is a great time to be a young engineer in America. "There are a lot of career opportunities in the science and math fields and you have to be ready to learn into discomfort and self study," he said.
In comparison to when he graduated, Sarafin said a number of aerospace companies were consolidated or sold. "Now there are dozens and dozens of start up companies and a lot of my European colleagues tell me how jealous they are of our space economy."
Sarafin said he encourages aspiring engineers to find something they excel at and to not be afraid to make mistakes.
"You have to put the work in and you have to get over the fact that you don't like certain aspects of math or science. When I was in college I got a C in thermodynamics, but I found that I excelled in physics and flight control," he said. "A lot of young people get paralysis and don't know what they want. Oftentimes they say yes to everything, but it makes it easier for employers if you narrow your options down and are specific."
According to Sarafin, "You need to get out there and take a chance. You never know until after the fact where those work relations will lead and you can create opportunities even if something doesn't work out. Don't let the big expanse of the universe paralyze you with what you want to do."
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
