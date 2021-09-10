From election to COVID, 9/11 conspiracies cast a long shadow

Korey Rowe uses his video camera near his home in Oneonta, N.Y. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Korey Rowe served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and returned to the U.S. in 2004 traumatized and disillusioned. His experiences overseas and nagging questions about Sept. 11, 2001 convinced him America's leaders were lying about what happened that day and the wars that followed. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)