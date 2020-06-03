All ballots must be returned to the district no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

Chenango

AFTON

Proposed budget: $16,474,757 (+3.20%)

Tax levy: $4,714,941 (+2.23%)

Propositions: purchase buses, capital project

School board (1): Henry Bostelman

BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD

Proposed budget: $20,167,516  (+7.06%)

Tax levy: $ 6,706,790 (+2.40%)

Propositions: purchase two buses, addition of ex officio student board member

School board (2): Jeanne Shields

GEORGETOWN-SOUTH OTSELIC

Proposed budget: $11,783,428 (+2.76%)

Tax levy: $3,251,500 (+0%)

Propositions: second phase of capital building project

School board (2): Gregory Brown, Georgia Gonzalez, Cynthia Neal, E. Michael Shuman

GREENE

Proposed budget: $27,769,031 (+2.80%)

Tax levy: $7,180,795 (+1.23%)

Propositions: energy performance contract

School board (2): Nicholas Drew, Marisol Marcin, Douglas Markham

NORWICH

Proposed budget: $41,951,497 (+1.21%)

Tax levy: $12,059,933 (+4.11%)

Propositions: lease buses

School board (2): Roz DeRensis, Christopher Olds

OXFORD

Proposed budget: $18,510,542 (+8.37%)

Tax levy: $5,108,486 (+2.73%)

Propositions: purchase vehicles, library appropriation

School board (2): Julie Gates, Betsy Locke

SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE

Proposed budget: $35,059,626 (+0.32%)

Tax levy: $6,468,280 (+0%)

Propositions: none

School board (3): Rachel Amann-Burns, Tina Baker, Jacquie Buddenhagen, Robert Carhart, Harmon Hoff, Sue Osborne

UNADILLA VALLEY

Proposed budget: $22,187,569 (+0.59%)

Tax levy: $4.469.489 (+2.0%)

Propositions: none

School board (3): Vicky Gregory, Daniel Naughton, Richard Potter, Kim Corcoran

Delaware

ANDES

Proposed budget: $4,424,901 (0%)

Tax levy: $3,071,997 (+1.0%)

Propositions: purchase bus

School board (1): Gordon Krick

CHARLOTTE VALLEY

Proposed budget: $10,949,213 (+8.69%)

Tax levy: $3,348,288 (+1.90%)

Propositions: capital reserve

School board (2): Becky Garrison, Duane Whipple

DELHI

Proposed budget: $20,626,876 (+2.51%)

Tax levy: $9,681,130 (+1.75%)

Propositions: lease buses, asbestos abatement

School board (2): Kenneth Aikens, Jonah Shaw, Kimberly Shephard, James R. Tucker Jr.

DEPOSIT

Proposed budget: $17,197,590 (+1.93%)

Tax levy: $8,257,912 (+2.24%)

Propositions: purchase buses

School board (seats): John Lanner, Julie Martin

DOWNSVILLE

Proposed budget: $10,929,562 (+1.06%)

Tax levy: $8,269,749 (+1.94%)

Propositions: none

School board (1): Jeremy Jenkusky

FRANKLIN

Proposed budget: $7,662,286 (+0.53%)

Tax levy: $2,906,466 (+2.68%)

Propositions: purchase bus and van

School board (1): Jamie Archibald

HANCOCK

Proposed budget: $11,671,074 (+0.70%)

Tax levy: $4,036,647 (+1.98%)

Propositions: none

School board (1): Terry Whit

MARGARETVILLE

Proposed budget: $7,457,967 (-5.56%)

Tax levy: $7,457,967 (-4.57%)

Propositions: purchase buses

School board (1): Doris Warner

ROXBURY

Proposed budget: $9,998,424 (-2.99%)

Tax levy: $5,916,313 (+0%)

Propositions: none

School board (1): Teri Borst, Edward Fersch, Daniel O’Connell

SIDNEY

Proposed budget: $27,782,464 (-0.88%)

Tax levy: $6,130,917 (+1.81%)

Propositions: establish capital reserve fund

School board (3): Amanda Finch, Jason Miller, Marisa Orezzoli 

SOUTH KORTRIGHT

Proposed budget: $10,342,313 (+1.68%)

Tax levy: $4,833,348 (+2.15%)

Propositions: purchase bus and passenger van

School board (1): Randy Hungerford

STAMFORD

Proposed budget: $10,173,873 (+1.0%)

Tax levy: $3,812,483 (+3.21%)

Propositions: purchase buses; school board terms

School board (2): James Eklund, Ellen Hager

WALTON

Proposed budget: $21,549,412 (-0.90%)

Tax levy: $6,812,000 (+2.0%)

Propositions: lease buses

School board (2): M. Graydon Dutcher, Paul F. Wood

Otsego

CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD

Proposed budget: $13,425,523 (+1.20%)

Tax levy: $5,308,039 (+0%)

Propositions: purchase buses, transfer capital reserve funds, eliminate two school board seats

School board (1): Amy Garretson 

COOPERSTOWN

Proposed budget: $19,804,875 (+0%)

Tax levy: $12,454,053 (+1.37%)

Propositions: lease buses

School board (2): Tim Hayes, Gillian Spencer

EDMESTON

Proposed budget: $10,638,125 (-2.58%)

Tax levy: $2,654,009 (+0%)

Propositions: purchase bus, van, SUV

School board (1): Jay Lyon

GILBERTSVILLE-MOUNT UPTON

Proposed budget: $10,195,655 (+2.06%)

Tax levy: $2,538,050 (+2.5%)

Propositions: none

School board (4): Jed Barnes, Sean Barrows, Cole Covington, Brian Underwood

LAURENS

Proposed budget: $10,206,112 (+0%)

Tax levy: $2,789,404 (+0%)

Propositions: purchase buses

School board (1): Margaret Wikoff

MILFORD

Proposed budget: $10,735,511 (+0.91%)

Tax levy: $4,256,614 (+1.79%)

Propositions: none

School board (3): Nicholas Green, Matthew Johnson, Daniel Lang, Gurpal Singh

MORRIS

Proposed budget: $9,640,527 (-0.09%)

Tax levy: $3,080,024 (+0.01%)

Propositions: none

School board (2): Emily Boss, Russell Tilley

ONEONTA

Proposed budget: $40,942,352 (-0.42%)

Tax levy: $22,091,425 (2.28%)

Propositions: purchase buses, capital project

School board (2): Amy Burnsworth, Colleen Cashman

OTEGO-UNADILLA

Proposed budget: $22,831,405 (+0.07%)

Tax levy: $7,420,915 (+1.12%)

Propositions: none

School board (3): David Clapper, Byron McMichael, Cindy O’Hara, René Treffeisen

RICHFIELD SPRINGS

Proposed budget: $1,644,692 (+4.03%)

Tax levy: $3,669,377 (+4%)

Propositions: purchase buses

School board (1): Brad Smith

SCHENEVUS

Proposed budget: $9,463,099 (4.6%)

Tax levy: $3,716,190 (+2.91%)

Propositions: purchase bus and cars

School board (2): Kelly Gallagher, Tom Snyder, Tim Walke

WORCESTER

Proposed budget: $11,623,926 (-0.04%)

Tax levy: $3,481,809 (+2.17%)

Propositions: purchase buses

School board (1): Michelle Francis

Schoharie

COBLESKILL-RICHMONDVILLE

Proposed budget: $43,139,365 (+1.28%)

Tax levy: $784,776 (+2.6%)

Propositions: bus purchases

School board (2): John Florussen, Laraine Gell

GILBOA-CONESVILLE

Proposed budget: $10,646,350 (+1.73%)

Tax levy: $6,864,878 (+2.0%)

Propositions: purchase buses, establish capital reserve fund

School board (1): Howard Mattsson

JEFFERSON

Proposed budget: $7,060,189 (+0.13%)

Tax levy: $2,918,650 (+0%)

Propositions: purchase buses

School board (2): Marc Lawrence, Jon Leas, Phoebe Schreiner, Edward Slicer, Jessica Terk

MIDDLEBURGH

Proposed budget: $22,803,143 (+1.43%)

Tax levy: $10,053,928 (+1.0%)

Propositions: purchase buses and vans

School board (1): Ernest W. Kuehl Jr., Scott VanKuren

SCHOHARIE

Proposed budget: $24,756,356 (+0.96%)

Tax levy: $8,807,281 (+1.81%)

Propositions: purchase buses, increase library levy

School board (2): John Florussen, Laraine Gell

SHARON SPRINGS

Proposed budget: $10,044,090 (+3.4%)

Tax levy: $2,403,090 (+0%)

Propositions: none

School board (1): Sophia Issa

