All ballots must be returned to the district no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Chenango
AFTON
Proposed budget: $16,474,757 (+3.20%)
Tax levy: $4,714,941 (+2.23%)
Propositions: purchase buses, capital project
School board (1): Henry Bostelman
BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD
Proposed budget: $20,167,516 (+7.06%)
Tax levy: $ 6,706,790 (+2.40%)
Propositions: purchase two buses, addition of ex officio student board member
School board (2): Jeanne Shields
GEORGETOWN-SOUTH OTSELIC
Proposed budget: $11,783,428 (+2.76%)
Tax levy: $3,251,500 (+0%)
Propositions: second phase of capital building project
School board (2): Gregory Brown, Georgia Gonzalez, Cynthia Neal, E. Michael Shuman
GREENE
Proposed budget: $27,769,031 (+2.80%)
Tax levy: $7,180,795 (+1.23%)
Propositions: energy performance contract
School board (2): Nicholas Drew, Marisol Marcin, Douglas Markham
NORWICH
Proposed budget: $41,951,497 (+1.21%)
Tax levy: $12,059,933 (+4.11%)
Propositions: lease buses
School board (2): Roz DeRensis, Christopher Olds
OXFORD
Proposed budget: $18,510,542 (+8.37%)
Tax levy: $5,108,486 (+2.73%)
Propositions: purchase vehicles, library appropriation
School board (2): Julie Gates, Betsy Locke
SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE
Proposed budget: $35,059,626 (+0.32%)
Tax levy: $6,468,280 (+0%)
Propositions: none
School board (3): Rachel Amann-Burns, Tina Baker, Jacquie Buddenhagen, Robert Carhart, Harmon Hoff, Sue Osborne
UNADILLA VALLEY
Proposed budget: $22,187,569 (+0.59%)
Tax levy: $4.469.489 (+2.0%)
Propositions: none
School board (3): Vicky Gregory, Daniel Naughton, Richard Potter, Kim Corcoran
Delaware
ANDES
Proposed budget: $4,424,901 (0%)
Tax levy: $3,071,997 (+1.0%)
Propositions: purchase bus
School board (1): Gordon Krick
CHARLOTTE VALLEY
Proposed budget: $10,949,213 (+8.69%)
Tax levy: $3,348,288 (+1.90%)
Propositions: capital reserve
School board (2): Becky Garrison, Duane Whipple
DELHI
Proposed budget: $20,626,876 (+2.51%)
Tax levy: $9,681,130 (+1.75%)
Propositions: lease buses, asbestos abatement
School board (2): Kenneth Aikens, Jonah Shaw, Kimberly Shephard, James R. Tucker Jr.
DEPOSIT
Proposed budget: $17,197,590 (+1.93%)
Tax levy: $8,257,912 (+2.24%)
Propositions: purchase buses
School board (seats): John Lanner, Julie Martin
DOWNSVILLE
Proposed budget: $10,929,562 (+1.06%)
Tax levy: $8,269,749 (+1.94%)
Propositions: none
School board (1): Jeremy Jenkusky
FRANKLIN
Proposed budget: $7,662,286 (+0.53%)
Tax levy: $2,906,466 (+2.68%)
Propositions: purchase bus and van
School board (1): Jamie Archibald
HANCOCK
Proposed budget: $11,671,074 (+0.70%)
Tax levy: $4,036,647 (+1.98%)
Propositions: none
School board (1): Terry Whit
MARGARETVILLE
Proposed budget: $7,457,967 (-5.56%)
Tax levy: $7,457,967 (-4.57%)
Propositions: purchase buses
School board (1): Doris Warner
ROXBURY
Proposed budget: $9,998,424 (-2.99%)
Tax levy: $5,916,313 (+0%)
Propositions: none
School board (1): Teri Borst, Edward Fersch, Daniel O’Connell
SIDNEY
Proposed budget: $27,782,464 (-0.88%)
Tax levy: $6,130,917 (+1.81%)
Propositions: establish capital reserve fund
School board (3): Amanda Finch, Jason Miller, Marisa Orezzoli
SOUTH KORTRIGHT
Proposed budget: $10,342,313 (+1.68%)
Tax levy: $4,833,348 (+2.15%)
Propositions: purchase bus and passenger van
School board (1): Randy Hungerford
STAMFORD
Proposed budget: $10,173,873 (+1.0%)
Tax levy: $3,812,483 (+3.21%)
Propositions: purchase buses; school board terms
School board (2): James Eklund, Ellen Hager
WALTON
Proposed budget: $21,549,412 (-0.90%)
Tax levy: $6,812,000 (+2.0%)
Propositions: lease buses
School board (2): M. Graydon Dutcher, Paul F. Wood
Otsego
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD
Proposed budget: $13,425,523 (+1.20%)
Tax levy: $5,308,039 (+0%)
Propositions: purchase buses, transfer capital reserve funds, eliminate two school board seats
School board (1): Amy Garretson
COOPERSTOWN
Proposed budget: $19,804,875 (+0%)
Tax levy: $12,454,053 (+1.37%)
Propositions: lease buses
School board (2): Tim Hayes, Gillian Spencer
EDMESTON
Proposed budget: $10,638,125 (-2.58%)
Tax levy: $2,654,009 (+0%)
Propositions: purchase bus, van, SUV
School board (1): Jay Lyon
GILBERTSVILLE-MOUNT UPTON
Proposed budget: $10,195,655 (+2.06%)
Tax levy: $2,538,050 (+2.5%)
Propositions: none
School board (4): Jed Barnes, Sean Barrows, Cole Covington, Brian Underwood
LAURENS
Proposed budget: $10,206,112 (+0%)
Tax levy: $2,789,404 (+0%)
Propositions: purchase buses
School board (1): Margaret Wikoff
MILFORD
Proposed budget: $10,735,511 (+0.91%)
Tax levy: $4,256,614 (+1.79%)
Propositions: none
School board (3): Nicholas Green, Matthew Johnson, Daniel Lang, Gurpal Singh
MORRIS
Proposed budget: $9,640,527 (-0.09%)
Tax levy: $3,080,024 (+0.01%)
Propositions: none
School board (2): Emily Boss, Russell Tilley
ONEONTA
Proposed budget: $40,942,352 (-0.42%)
Tax levy: $22,091,425 (2.28%)
Propositions: purchase buses, capital project
School board (2): Amy Burnsworth, Colleen Cashman
OTEGO-UNADILLA
Proposed budget: $22,831,405 (+0.07%)
Tax levy: $7,420,915 (+1.12%)
Propositions: none
School board (3): David Clapper, Byron McMichael, Cindy O’Hara, René Treffeisen
RICHFIELD SPRINGS
Proposed budget: $1,644,692 (+4.03%)
Tax levy: $3,669,377 (+4%)
Propositions: purchase buses
School board (1): Brad Smith
SCHENEVUS
Proposed budget: $9,463,099 (4.6%)
Tax levy: $3,716,190 (+2.91%)
Propositions: purchase bus and cars
School board (2): Kelly Gallagher, Tom Snyder, Tim Walke
WORCESTER
Proposed budget: $11,623,926 (-0.04%)
Tax levy: $3,481,809 (+2.17%)
Propositions: purchase buses
School board (1): Michelle Francis
Schoharie
COBLESKILL-RICHMONDVILLE
Proposed budget: $43,139,365 (+1.28%)
Tax levy: $784,776 (+2.6%)
Propositions: bus purchases
School board (2): John Florussen, Laraine Gell
GILBOA-CONESVILLE
Proposed budget: $10,646,350 (+1.73%)
Tax levy: $6,864,878 (+2.0%)
Propositions: purchase buses, establish capital reserve fund
School board (1): Howard Mattsson
JEFFERSON
Proposed budget: $7,060,189 (+0.13%)
Tax levy: $2,918,650 (+0%)
Propositions: purchase buses
School board (2): Marc Lawrence, Jon Leas, Phoebe Schreiner, Edward Slicer, Jessica Terk
MIDDLEBURGH
Proposed budget: $22,803,143 (+1.43%)
Tax levy: $10,053,928 (+1.0%)
Propositions: purchase buses and vans
School board (1): Ernest W. Kuehl Jr., Scott VanKuren
SCHOHARIE
Proposed budget: $24,756,356 (+0.96%)
Tax levy: $8,807,281 (+1.81%)
Propositions: purchase buses, increase library levy
School board (2): John Florussen, Laraine Gell
SHARON SPRINGS
Proposed budget: $10,044,090 (+3.4%)
Tax levy: $2,403,090 (+0%)
Propositions: none
School board (1): Sophia Issa
