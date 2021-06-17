The following seats are up for primary election Tuesday, June 22:
CHENANGO COUNTY
County clerk (Republican): Leonard W. Smith, Brian F. Wessels
Town of Columbus
Supervisor (Republican): Richard M. Fornito Sr., Diane P. Scalzo
Town of Guilford
Council member (Republican): Jordan D. Fleming, Thomas C. Ives, Matthew J. Retz
Town of McDonough
Clerk (Republican): Shirley R. Cook, Mallory Ann Franklin
City of Norwich
Ward 4 alderman (Republican): William F. Loomis, Linda Kays Biviano
Town of Norwich
Highway superintendent (Republican): Barry D. Christophersen, Drew R. Seller
Town of Smithville
Highway superintendent (Republican): Harold Schultes, Vincent P. Witkowski
DELAWARE COUNTY
Town of Colchester
Council member (Republican): Daniel J. Pinner, Alan J. Donner, Julie A. Markert
Town of Walton
Highway superintendent (Republican): Jeffrey Offnick, David E. Stanton
OTSEGO COUNTY
District 3 (Laurens, Otego) county representative (Democratic): Caitlin Ogden, Jared Nepa
Town of Hartwick
Otsego County Republican Committee, Hartwick 1: Robert J. O’Brien, Frederick Koffer, Christopher Briggs
Supervisor (Republican): Bryan F. LoRusso, Robert J. O’Brien
Council member (Republican): Christopher Briggs, Jonathan Horth, Cindy Carr, Bruce Markusen
Highway superintendent (Republican): Frederick Koffer, Jerry Wood
Town of Laurens
Otsego County Republican Committee, Laurens 1: Traci Dilello, Debra Balantic, Phil Balantic
Otsego County Republican Committee, Laurens 2: Patricia Brockway, Michelle Buccheri, Jonathan S. Chambers
Town of Maryland
Otsego County Republican Committee, Maryland 1: Kyle Imperato, Jennifer Mickle, Ken Williams
Council member (Republican): Renee Gaston, Jason Knapp, Ken Williams
Town of Milford
Justice (Republican): Matthew Kane, Deborah A. McMullen, Joanne Andela
Town of Oneonta
Supervisor (Republican): Randal Mowers, Teresa DeSantis
Town of Otego
Otsego County Republican Committee, Otego 2: James Salisbury, Bob Fernandez, Arlene Salisbury
Clerk/collector (Republican): Patricia Hurlburt, Terri L. Horan
Council member (Republican): Jimmy Hamm II, Vicki Salisbury-Hoyle, Royce Livingston
Town of Richfield
Highway superintendent (Republican): Jeff Brown, Tim Fish
Town of Unadilla
Otsego County Republican Committee, Unadilla 1: Polly Judd, Garrett deBlieck, Kirsten Ruling
Otsego County Republican Committee, Unadilla 2: Jessica Grow, Allen Anderson, Donald Cole
Clerk (Republican): Terry L. Yoder, Kelly A. Moore
Council member (Republican): Allen Anderson, Lawrence Oralls
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
No primary races
