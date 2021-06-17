The following seats are up for primary election Tuesday, June 22:

CHENANGO COUNTY

County clerk (Republican): Leonard W. Smith, Brian F. Wessels

Town of Columbus

Supervisor (Republican): Richard M. Fornito Sr., Diane P. Scalzo

Town of Guilford 

Council member (Republican): Jordan D. Fleming, Thomas C. Ives, Matthew J. Retz

Town of McDonough

Clerk (Republican): Shirley R. Cook, Mallory Ann Franklin

City of Norwich

Ward 4 alderman (Republican): William F. Loomis, Linda Kays Biviano

Town of Norwich

Highway superintendent (Republican): Barry D. Christophersen, Drew R. Seller

Town of Smithville

Highway superintendent (Republican): Harold Schultes, Vincent P. Witkowski

DELAWARE COUNTY

Town of Colchester

Council member (Republican): Daniel J. Pinner, Alan J. Donner, Julie A. Markert

Town of Walton

Highway superintendent (Republican): Jeffrey Offnick, David E. Stanton

OTSEGO COUNTY

District 3 (Laurens, Otego) county representative (Democratic): Caitlin Ogden, Jared Nepa

Town of Hartwick

Otsego County Republican Committee, Hartwick 1: Robert J. O’Brien, Frederick Koffer, Christopher Briggs

Supervisor (Republican): Bryan F. LoRusso, Robert J. O’Brien

Council member (Republican): Christopher Briggs, Jonathan Horth, Cindy Carr, Bruce Markusen

Highway superintendent (Republican): Frederick Koffer, Jerry Wood

Town of Laurens

Otsego County Republican Committee, Laurens 1: Traci Dilello, Debra Balantic, Phil Balantic

Otsego County Republican Committee, Laurens 2: Patricia Brockway, Michelle Buccheri, Jonathan S. Chambers

Town of Maryland

Otsego County Republican Committee, Maryland 1: Kyle Imperato, Jennifer Mickle, Ken Williams

Council member (Republican): Renee Gaston, Jason Knapp, Ken Williams

Town of Milford

Justice (Republican): Matthew Kane, Deborah A. McMullen, Joanne Andela

Town of Oneonta

Supervisor (Republican): Randal Mowers, Teresa DeSantis

Town of Otego

Otsego County Republican Committee, Otego 2: James Salisbury, Bob Fernandez, Arlene Salisbury

Clerk/collector (Republican): Patricia Hurlburt, Terri L. Horan

Council member (Republican): Jimmy Hamm II, Vicki Salisbury-Hoyle, Royce Livingston

Town of Richfield

Highway superintendent (Republican): Jeff Brown, Tim Fish

Town of Unadilla

Otsego County Republican Committee, Unadilla 1: Polly Judd, Garrett deBlieck, Kirsten Ruling

Otsego County Republican Committee, Unadilla 2: Jessica Grow, Allen Anderson, Donald Cole

Clerk (Republican): Terry L. Yoder, Kelly A. Moore

Council member (Republican): Allen Anderson, Lawrence Oralls

SCHOHARIE COUNTY

No primary races

