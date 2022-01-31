A fundraising campaign for the family of a SUNY Oneonta student who died last week after spending a night outdoors in sub-freezing temperatures has raised more than $32,000.
The Oneonta Police Department is still seeking leads as to how Tyler Lopresti-Castro, 20 ended up at the Oneonta Public Transit garage early Thursday morning.
Oneonta Police said Lopresti-Castro was found lying on the pavement at the bus garage on Silas Lane near Exit 13 of I-88 at about 6:50 a.m. Jan. 27. He was treated for exposure to the extreme cold by police officers and Oneonta EMS and transported to A.O. Fox Hospital. According to a statement by the college, Lopresti-Castro died at Bassett Medical Center Thursday night.
Lopresti-Castro was a junior majoring in professional accounting, the college said. The college is offering grief and counseling service to anyone who needs it in the Counseling Center.
He was a graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush, his friend Jayden Torelli said.
"As a group there’s eight of us," Torelli said. "Most of us have been best friends since middle school, We’ve done everything together for years. We all just got back from Miami together. There’s nobody that can bring a more positive attitude to a situation than Tyler, who went by Tlo. We’ve jokingly, growing up, called the group of us the brother bears and it stuck."
Torelli said he, Dante Albanese, Nick Iula, Michael Iula, Dustin Chambers, Adam Dwileski and Tyler Price set up a GoFundMe for Lopresti-Castro's mother and stepfather. According to the page, the goal is to raise $100,000, and more than $32,000 had been raised by Monday.
"We’re really trying to get the word out to try and raise money for his family during this time," Torelli said. "Nobody should have the burden of paying to put their child to rest. Along with giving his family the ability to not worry about working while mourning the loss of Tyler."
Torelli said the money will be used for funeral expenses and to set up a scholarship in Lopresti-Castro's memory.
According to a police media release, detectives reviewed bus garage video as well as video from the buses used the evening before. There was no video of Lopresti-Castro being transported by a city bus. The video from the bus garage shows Lopresti-Castro emerging from a wooded area behind the garage at about 2:15 a.m. A search of the surrounding area indicates he may have walked off the roadway at the eastbound off-ramp for I-88 at the intersection of state Route 205, climbing through the snow and crossing a drainage creek before emerging on Oneonta City property.
Lopresti-Castro was last seen around midnight Jan. 27. Officers are seeking assistance from anyone who may have additional information regarding his whereabouts between the hours of midnight and 2:15 a.m. to complete the timeline. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is described as 5-feet-10 inches tall and 170 pounds and could have been walking in the area of River Street, River Street Service Road, Oneida Street or Chestnut Street areas during that time frame.
Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said Monday that police received some tips over the weekend, but "we are still asking the public for additional information."
Anyone with information about Lopresti-Castro's death is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Department at 607-432-1111 or the New York State University Police at Oneonta at 607-436-3550. Anonymous tips may be left at https://local.nixle.com/tip/city-of-oneonta/
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
