Fundraiser set to help ailing Morris infant, family

Family and friends of four-month-old Tucker Hull will host a fundraiser in his honor from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Grove of Butternut Valley in Morris.
Tucker, the infant son of Brittany and Colby Hull, was admitted to Albany Medical Center last month when he was not gaining weight and appeared to lose muscle mass, according to Caty Utter, Tucker’s aunt.
“While we are a long way away from a full diagnosis, we have become aware of a number of medical conditions which will require long-term care and costs for the family,” Utter said.
Tucker has rocker-bottom feet, which will require serial casting and surgery to correct, and an aversion to eating, which required the placement of a surgical feeding tube, according to Utter. He turned home from the hospital about two weeks ago.
“He still has many appointments and more testing to do, and we haven’t gotten any solid answers,” she said. Additional diagnoses are expected.
Due to pandemic restrictions, only one parent is allowed to stay in the hospital with Tucker at a time. Colby and Brittany have been trading time at the hospital with Tucker, causing them to miss work and limiting the time they can spend with their other two children, 4-year-old Bella and 1-year-old Riley.
“Tucker Tough” t-shirts are available in youth sizes S, M and L, and adult sizes S, M, L, XL, XXL and XXXL for $20. Pork and chicken dinners will be available by donation for dine-in and pick-up. The event will also feature a 3 p.m. Chinese auction. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Donations can be made via Venmo to @Caty-Utter.
