Last year, the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties hosted the inaugural Mohawk Valley Gives campaign, a one-day fundraiser which raised more than $630,000 in 24 hours for area nonprofit organizations.
The Community Foundation of Otsego County announced Wednesday that it is joining this year's 24-hour community-wide giving day, slated to take place Sept. 20.
Nonprofits wishing to participate in Mohawk Valley Gives should visit www.givemv.org to complete a registration survey by July 31.
Registration is free and all donations received on the giving day go directly to the nonprofit, according to CFOC.
On May 22, CFOC hosted its second nonprofit breakfast at SUNY Oneonta, attended by more than 80 representatives from 50 Otsego County nonprofits, to discuss Mohawk Valley Gives.
Jeff Katz, CFOC executive director, said Thursday that a quarter of the nonprofits in attendance signed up within a few days of the breakfast.
"People were really buzzing about it afterwards," Katz said. "I am 100 percent sure there's more to come ... It's an amazing program that was huge success in its first year."
According to a slideshow presented at the breakfast, last year's event in Herkimer and Oneida counties benefitted 137 nonprofit organizations.
More than 1,700 unique donors made more than 2,750 donations. Donors came from 29 states, plus the District of Columbia and Quebec, including 134 donors from outside of New York state.
"We have a very close relationship with the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties," Katz said, adding that this year's event is "a co-branding effort."
Otsego County organizations wishing to participate this year can start by filling out a brief survey.
Upon approval, nonprofits then build out their online profiles — the place where donors will give to support their favorite groups — by adding a logo, photos and videos, mission, stories of impact and giving levels.
There's also a bank verification process in order to accept donations.
Katz said the nonprofits will promote their participation in the day of giving through their own communication channels, such as social media and targeted emails.
The CFOC website will feature a listing of all participating Otsego County nonprofits, links to each profile and a live leaderboard on the day of giving.
Highlighted success stories from last year's campaign include the Western Town Library in Westernville, which exceeded its fundraising goal and raised $6,500 for an upgraded playground.
Through consistent promotion, 4 Elements Studio in Utica raised $8,000 — "more than they raised in a year," Katz said.
Project Fibonacci Foundation in Rome raised more than $47,000 by leveraging match opportunities and holding an event the night before last year's day of giving to support Rome-based organizations.
"What's nice is that nonprofits big and small can participate," Katz said. "Not all have large donors or social media presence. They can make the most of it on their own terms."
For more information, email contact@cfotsego.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.