A Unadilla Valley eighth-grader remains in critical but stable condition following an all-terrain vehicle crash last week in New Berlin, but the community has organized a series of fundraisers to benefit her family as she continues to heal.
Fourteen-year-old Cooper Hine has been sedated and intubated at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse since Wednesday, where she was airlifted with serious head injuries following an ATV crash off Martin Road.
“She has a very long road ahead of her,” Cooper’s mother, Bridget Hine, wrote in a Facebook post the day following the crash. “Her injuries are extensive, but she has an incredible team of medical professionals watching every number, every test, every twitch, every breath!”
Bridget, who has been spending nights at her daughter’s bedside, said she keeps coming back to a line in the speech Cooper gave at her class’s eighth-grade graduation ceremony the night before her crash.
“Cooper said to her classmates, ‘We are strong. We are able. We will persevere through whatever is thrown at us!’” Bridget said. “I have been asked in the past few days how I am still standing and I keep hearing Cooper’s words in my head: We are strong! We are able! We will persevere through whatever is thrown at us!”
Megan Tumilowicz, a middle school special education teacher at Unadilla Valley who serves as eighth grade class advisor, said Cooper was quick to rise to the challenge when she was in need of a speaker for the class graduation ceremony Tuesday.
“I’ve known Cooper for a very long time,” Tumilowicz said. “She’s always been very outspoken and has a lot to stay. She’s always been pretty strong-willed.”
UV English teacher Katie Wolford said Cooper has “incredible grit and determination.”
“I think that is very accurate,” Bridget said.
“If you had asked me a week ago if I always appreciated Cooper’s feisty personality, I may have answered, ‘Not so much!’” she wrote in a June 26 Facebook post. “However, I may never say that again, because Cooper’s feisty disposition is serving her well! Even through intense sedation, she lets us know when she is not happy or is over being poked and prodded. It is very encouraging!”
Describing her daughter as a “strong, brilliant, confident, beautiful girl who loves to learn,” Bridget said Cooper wants to be an orthopedist when she grows up. Cooper is “an amazing big sister” to her youngest daughters, Piper and Emerson, and is considering following in her brother Mark’s footsteps and joining the Army ROTC in college.
Most of the local fundraisers and benefits have been organized by Cooper’s friends and classmates, according to Tumilowicz. “For eighth-graders, I think that really says a lot.”
“As her parents, it is so wonderful to see that so many other people see the same incredible young woman and love her as much as we do!” Bridget said. “We are so grateful for the expressions of love that are surrounding Cooper and our family! Thank you will never be enough to adequately express our gratitude.”
The New Berlin Village Office is collecting cards, letters, gas gift cards and donations for the Hine family, according to Village Clerk Kelly Anderson, who has been coordinating fundraising efforts on the family’s behalf.
#HineStrong vinyl car decals are available for pickup at the village office, New York Pizzeria and NBT Bank. Matching t-shirts are also in the works, Anderson said.
The Unadilla Valley Central School District will host a #HineStrong 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17, on the same course Cooper ran in the Midstate Athletic Conference a few months ago, Anderson said. A chicken barbecue and Chinese auction to benefit the Hine family will follow at the South New Berlin Fire Department.
Krazy 8 Redemption Center in Mount Upton is donating six cents per can or bottle collected through Saturday, July 17.
Monetary donations can be made directly to Bridget Hine via Venmo @BridgetHine.
Family friends and supporters are asked to tie a light blue ribbon around their trees until Cooper returns home.
For more information or updates on Cooper’s condition, follow “#HineStrong - Coming Together as a Community for Cooper Hine!” on Facebook.
