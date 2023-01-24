New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos on Tuesday announced about $600,000 in grant funding is now available to help municipalities, soil and water conservation districts, school districts, colleges and universities, and not-for-profit organizations to implement the goals and objectives of the Mohawk River Basin Action Agenda 2021-2026, a five-year plan “advancing efforts to conserve, preserve, and restore the Mohawk River and its watershed,” according to a media release. The grants are supported by the state’s Environmental Protection Fund and administered under DEC’s Mohawk River Watershed Grants program.
The Mohawk River watershed includes most of Schoharie County and small portions of Otsego and Delaware counties.
“Gaining a better understanding of the Mohawk River Basin’s unique watershed is critical to determining best management practices and procedures to improve it,” Seggos said in the release. “This is the sixth round of grants DEC’s Mohawk River Basin Program has awarded to support projects in watershed communities more susceptible to flooding and other devastating weather events caused by climate change and advances New York’s nation-leading climate goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sustainability, and resiliency.”
Grant awards ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 are available. All projects must have defined measurable project objectives, tasks, and deliverables that can be completed within a two-year contract term and be located within the geographic boundaries of the Mohawk River watershed, the release said.
Examples of eligible project types include: projects designed to reduce point and nonpoint source pollution within the watershed; projects that seek to conserve, protect or enhance fish, wildlife, and associated aquatic and riparian habitats within the watershed; projects that will promote flood hazard risk reduction and enhanced resiliency of Mohawk River watershed communities; and projects that improve stewardship within the Mohawk River watershed by creating and fostering partnerships and stakeholder engagement through education, outreach, and collaboration. To view the Mohawk River Basin Action Agenda, visit www.dec.ny.gov/lands/58571.html.
Round six of the Mohawk River Watershed Grant Request for Applications (RFA) is available online through the New York State Grants Gateway at https://grantsgateway.ny.gov. The Grants Gateway is an online grants management system that streamlines the way grants are administered by New York State. All grant applications, including government entities and not-for-profit organizations, must be registered in the Grants Gateway to be eligible to apply for any state grant opportunity. Not-for-profit applicants are required to “prequalify” in the Grants Gateway system. Registration and prequalification forms are available online at https://grantsreform.ny.gov.
Grant applications must be submitted online through the Grants Gateway no later than 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
Located wholly within the boundaries of New York state, the Mohawk River is the largest tributary to the Hudson River and encompasses 14 counties and 172 municipalities, the release said. DEC developed the Mohawk River Basin Action Agenda to bring together various local, state and federal agencies and other interested organizations that share a passion for the conservation and preservation of the Mohawk River, its watershed and communities. DEC’s Mohawk River Basin Program acts as the coordinator of the watershed-wide activities, assisting in the development and partnerships throughout the watershed to provide a framework for collaboration.
For more information on the Mohawk River Basin Action Agenda 2021-2026, past grant awards, and funding opportunities through the Mohawk River Basin Program, visit DEC’s website at http://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/98799.html.
