The city of Oneonta Common Council awarded the bid for installation of a new bridge on the Wilber Lake Trail at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Wilber Lake is a reservoir and part of the city’s water supply district. A trail provides recreational access to the lake.
The lowest responsive bidder was Bothar Construction, LLC, of Binghamton, in the amount of $77,250.
The city received four bids for bridge installation work, ranging from $77,250 to $434,130.
The council also increased to the bridge’s capital project budget by $20,000 on Tuesday.
City Administrator Greg Mattice said during a meeting of the council’s Finance and Human Resources Committee on July 27 that the original budget established in February was $110,000.
In February, the city awarded the bid for purchase of the bridge structure to Pioneer Bridges, a division of Bailey Bridges, Inc., of Fort Payne, Alabama, for $44,316.
Adding contingency on the installation contract, the total project budget is now $130,000.
The bridge project is funded with American Rescue Plan Act funds intended for Parks and Recreation improvements.
Mattice said the city has committed $680,000 out of the $713,000, or 95%, in available ARPA funds.
The city received about $1.4 million in ARPA funds, which was disbursed in two roughly equal payments in 2021 and 2022.
The bridge, which has been closed for several years due to deterioration, is accessible from Wilber Lake Road. The lake is border by East Street.
The new bridge is going to be a 40-foot-long by 8-foot-wide prefabricated pedestrian steel truss bridge, according to bid specifications.
The installation work consists of removing the existing guard rails and wooden shoring, installing rip rap bank stabilization, reinforced concrete bridge beams and new steel approach rails, setting the bridge, gravel approaches and site restoration.
Other business
In other council business Tuesday, the council approved a contract amendment with Delaware Engineering, of Oneonta, for additional services relating to the contract for demolition specifications, bid documents, and required documentation of the 27 Market Street building.
The additional services include water sampling and analysis and a state Department of Labor variance application.
The $5,500 cost is to be funded by the RESTORE NY grant funds.
The council also approved amending local law to allow for the removal of members of city boards and commissions by a majority vote of the Common Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.