Garage damaged after collision in Coventry

One person was injured and the residential garage of a Chenango County home was significantly damaged following a two-vehicle crash the night of Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to New York State Police.
Norwich troopers responded at around 9:15 p.m. to the intersection of county Road 9 and state Route 206 in the town of Coventry, where a northbound 2009 Ford Focus driven by Nattakorn Yothawong, 22, of Guilford, ran a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound 2019 Audi A4 driven by Joseph M. Chavez Jr., 27, of Saugerties, who didn’t have a stop sign.
The momentum of the collision sent Yothawong’s vehicle into the garage of a residence at the corner of the intersection, according to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
Yothawong was transported by AMR to UHS Wilson Medical Center for head injuries. Chavez and two other occupants of the Audi, a 20-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy, were evaluated on scene and cleared by emergency medical service personnel from Greene and Coventry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.