Garage damaged after collision in Coventry

Sarah Eames | The Daily StarThe site of a two-car crash Tuesday night in Coventry is shown Wednesday morning. One vehicle went off the roadway at the intersection of Moran Road and state Route 206, plowing into the garage of a residence.

One person was injured and the residential garage of a Chenango County home was significantly damaged following a two-vehicle crash the night of Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to New York State Police.

Norwich troopers responded at around 9:15 p.m. to the intersection of county Road 9 and state Route 206 in the town of Coventry, where a northbound 2009 Ford Focus driven by Nattakorn Yothawong, 22, of Guilford, ran a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound 2019 Audi A4 driven by Joseph M. Chavez Jr., 27, of Saugerties, who didn’t have a stop sign.

The momentum of the collision sent Yothawong’s vehicle into the garage of a residence at the corner of the intersection, according to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.

Yothawong was transported by AMR to UHS Wilson Medical Center for head injuries. Chavez  and two other occupants of the Audi, a 20-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy, were evaluated on scene and cleared by emergency medical service personnel from Greene and Coventry.

