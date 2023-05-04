Paving is set to begin Monday on Gardner Place in the city of Oneonta.
According to a media release, paving will begin about 7 a.m. when a contractor will begin paving the first layer of asphalt. The street will remain closed except for emergency traffic. There will be a few short periods during which one-way traffic will be required on Main Street. Driveways will be inaccessible until the end of the day. If anyone needs to use their driveway over the weekend, they will need to remove their vehicles by Sunday evening. Residents should find alternate parking means during that time.
Drivers should exercise caution and obey all signs and temporary traffic devices.
Those with questions or concerns related to the project should contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling 607-432-2100.
