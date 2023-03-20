The city of Oneonta’s contractor, R.B. Robinson Contracting, will begin construction for the city's Gardner Place street reconstruction project on Wednesday, March 22, according to a media release from the city.
The project is expected to continue through the end of June. Work will include replacement of sanitary and storm sewer mains, including new sewer laterals to residents and businesses, and full street reconstruction, including some sidewalks and curbs followed by final restoration and striping.
During that period Gardner Place will be closed to through traffic and open for emergency access, only. Those with special needs should contact the city, the release said.
No on-street parking will be permitted on Gardner Place to allow construction vehicles and emergency vehicles to access the project site safely. The restriction will be in effect until further notice. Those who normally park on Gardner Place will need to use their driveways, other off-street parking or designated city lots, the release said. Vehicles remaining on Gardner Place after signs are posted will be subject to being ticketed and towed. Traffic going to and from Wilber Park Apartments will need to use Center Street during the duration of the project. Drivers are asked to "exercise extreme caution" and obey all signs and temporary traffic devices.
Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. The city will issue periodic project updates or changes via Nixle PSA as needed.
For information related to the project, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling 607-432-2100.
