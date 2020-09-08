NYSEG's contractor, DDS Utilities, will do gas service work on Center Street from Brook Street to West Street Wednesday beginning at 7 a.m. Drivers should expect street closures, according to a media release.
DDS Utilities will continue to work this week with street closings and flaggers at West Street from Chestnut Street to Center Street, and Ivy Court to Ford Avenue.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
