NYSEG and its contractor, DDS Companies, will be digging across Woodside Avenue at the intersection of East Street beginning Tuesday, June 29, and lasting until the end of the week.
According to a media release from the city, the Woodside gate will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents on the bottom end of Woodside to exit through the top and around onto Bugbee Road.
For more information, call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
