NYSEG and it's contractor, DDS Companies will install a new gas main from the west side of Church Street along Reynolds Avenue, in the road, across Dietz Street and continue south along the east side sidewalk of Dietz Street up to the new construction apartment buildings, according to a media release from the city of Oneonta.
According to information provided by the contractor, the potential start date is Tuesday, Oct. 5 and work will continue about three weeks including restoration work. General work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parking will not be allowed on the street as work progresses along Reynolds Avenue.
Officials urged drivers to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices. For more information, call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
