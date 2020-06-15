City of Oneonta officials said a NYSEG contractor is working on a gas line upgrade project on Center Street from West Street to Maple Street, and also from Yager Street to Maple Street.
According to a media release, work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flaggers will be employed to move traffic through the project areas. Drivers should expect limited delays and seek other routes when able to do so.
