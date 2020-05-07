Oneonta city officials said NYSEG’s contractor has installed a new gas main on West Street from Chestnut Street to Cherry Street, and expects to reach Center Street within two weeks. Temporary asphalt is being placed in the trenches, and will be replaced with permanent asphalt later this summer, after gas services have been tied into the new gas main, according to a media release.
During working hours, West Street will continue to be closed to through traffic. Local traffic will be accommodated and side streets will remain accessible, the release said.
Once the gas main installation is complete on West Street, the crew will begin work on Center Street. At that time, the material stockpiling area on Cherry Street will be moved to Brook Street, the release said.
