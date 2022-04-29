Gilbertsville woman converts historic barn into gift shop

Since 2013, Gilbertsville resident Kathleen Banta has been turning her passion for interior design into a retirement revamp.
Banta launched the Olde Stone House Emporium at 128 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville from a 200-year-old stone carriage barn on her property.
She reopened the shop for the season on April 9, with plans to remain open through the winter holidays.
“We’ve been here 10 years and, when we bought the property, the barn was there and I just always wanted to open a shop in it,” she said. “So, when I was able to move up here full time — I was commuting from New Jersey when we first moved up here — I decided to open the shop.
“It’s home decor and things like that,” Banta continued. “I enjoy interior decorating, so I look through different catalogs and like seeing what people would like. I worked in health care, but my hobby has always been interior decorating … and I had a lot of family heirlooms that I put in the shop — antiques from my parents and grandparents, and that was the original supply. (Now), it’s gifts, antiques, crafts and a lot of jewelry. Most of that stuff is mine and I have two women who are crafters. I resupply it all the time, so it just depends on what I find and the suppliers that I use. A lot of times, people just come in to browse around and find something they like, there’s such a variety of things.”
Banta said customers, too, are varied, with the response from the community “very good, very positive.”
“(Earlier this month), I had a lady in here from Cooperstown, but it’s Norwich, Oneonta and, in the summer when they have weddings, we get a lot of people from out of state,” she said. “I’ve had local kids come in looking for Mother’s Day presents because they can walk or bike, and that’s kind of cute to see … and we have cards. I have a couple that just moved up here a year or two ago that will call and say, ‘Do you have this?’ or, ‘Can you get this?’ once they got to know the type of things I have, which is always different, so there’s a very good rapport with the customers. It’s just such a cool building, I think some people come in just to see it.”
Banta said she hopes to continue fostering connections.
“I just enjoy meeting the people,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of really great people through this and made new friends, so it’s social also. And I live here, so if anybody needs anything, all I have to do is walk next door and they can always just call.”
The Olde Stone House Emporium is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and by appointment.
For more information, call 607-783-2982 or find “Olde Stone House Emporium” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.