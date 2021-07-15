Gilboa man charged with child sex abuse

A Gilboa man was arrested Monday on child sex charges, State Police announced Thursday, and the investigation is continuing.
According to a media release, troopers from the Cobleskill station arrested Thor R. Eriksen, 71, on July 12 and charged him with use of a child in a sexual performance, a class C felony.
Eriksen is accused of inducing a young child to engage in a sexual performance at his residence in the town of Gilboa.
Eriksen was arraigned in Blenheim Town Court. He posted $5,000 bail and was released, troopers said. He is due back in Gilboa Town Court on July 28.
Troopers said they are investigating the possibility of additional victims. Anyone with any information concerning Eriksen is asked to contact the State Police at 518-630-1700.
