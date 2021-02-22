A Schoharie County man was arrested by New York State Police on Sunday, Feb. 14, after reportedly holding a subject against their will and resisting arrest.
Patrick D. Volpe, 38, of Gilboa, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
Cobleskill troopers responded to a Gilboa residence where Volpe allegedly held a subject against their will, according to a media release. Troopers said Volpe physically resisted attempts to take him into custody.
Volpe was taken into custody and arraigned in Blenheim Town Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.