A Schoharie County man was arrested by New York State Police on Sunday, Feb. 14, after reportedly holding a subject against their will and resisting arrest.

Patrick D. Volpe, 38, of Gilboa, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Cobleskill troopers responded to a Gilboa residence where Volpe allegedly held a subject against their will, according to a media release. Troopers said Volpe physically resisted attempts to take him into custody.

Volpe was taken into custody and arraigned in Blenheim Town Court.

