Girl Scout to fix judges stand at Delaware fair

The livestock judges stand at the Delaware County Fair will be refurbished this spring thanks to a local Girl Scout.
Delana Wood, an eighth grade student at Dr. George F. Mack Middle School in Walton, is an independent Girl Scout with the 356 service unit. She said she proposed fixing the stand to the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society, the organization that oversees the annual fair and owns the fairgrounds, for her Silver Award project.
She said she chose the project because she loves to show animals at the fair and has "had a great, safe experience here and I want other kids to have the same experience." She said she shows the family's goats, pigs and sheep and shows dairy cattle with the Walton FFA chapter at the fair. Her mom, Donna, said she showed her first goat at age 3.
Jason Craig, secretary of the DVAS, said Delana presented her proposal during their January meeting and said it was "very well thought out of what she wanted to accomplish. The repairs are absolutely needed."
Craig said the fair board offered Delana assistance, but she refused because "she wanted to do it all on her own." He said it was the first time in his 16 years on the fair board that a Girl Scout has proposed to help fix part of the fairgrounds. He said the board "applauds her effort to make the fairgrounds better."
Delana pointed to several problems with the judges stand Tuesday, March 29, including holes in the floor and along the outside wall. There is a piece of lumber covering the hole in the floor, which is near the entrance to the right side when facing the stand from the ring. She said when you walk across the floor, it bounces because it's rotted underneath, so it will be all be replaced. She said she is going to use a slip resistant paint on the floor to keep the judges safe when the floor is wet and muddy.
The roof will also be extended from the sides of the barn to the judges stand to help with rain runoff during thunderstorms. She said when there is a lot of rain a lot of sawdust has to be placed in the livestock ring to absorb the excess water.
The judges stand is at least 27 years old as there is a line denoting the high water mark from the January 1996 flood. The mark is on a piece of the judges stand Delana doesn't plan to fix.
Delana said she contacted a local contractor to look at the stand and come up with a list of materials she will need to buy. She then went to local lumberyards to price out the materials needed and the cost was "just under $2,000," she said. To raise money for the project she will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the Walton Grange at 139 Stockton Avenue in Walton. Dinners will be $10 each.
To earn the Silver Award, the highest honor a Cadet Girl Scout can receive, Delana must spend 50 hours working on her project. She said she hoped to have the stand repaired by the end of the school year, which is June 23, and said she will have help building the stand.
Those who cannot make it to the fundraiser, but would like to donate may send checks can be made out to Delana Wood to 3870 Finch Hollow Road, Walton, NY 13856, with Silver Award on the memo line.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.