Girl Scout to repair judges' stand at Delaware fairgrounds

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.