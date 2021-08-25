Monarch butterflies will have a new place to stop on their journey to Mexico thanks to four Oneonta Girl Scouts.
Isabel Griswold, Anna Schultz, Skylar Gargash and Abigail Aikens, members of Girl Scout Troop 30043, built five butterfly gardens and installed a fence and a lending library at Oneonta World of Learning during the summer. They will have an opening ceremony of their Flowers with Wings Garden on Friday at 6 p.m. at OWL at 167 Youngs Road next to Fortin Park in Oneonta.
The Cadet Girl Scouts had planned to do a different project for their Silver Award, but it wasn't allowed because of the pandemic, so they decided instead to build the butterfly gardens. The girls started by researching which flowers attract butterflies before they started building the raised bed boxes, the butterfly-shaped garden, the monarch butterfly garden and another circular butterfly garden on the front lawn of OWL.
"They picked OWL because they wanted a place where it would be easy to provide educational programming," Troop Leader Kim Griswold said of the girls' choice of OWL. "They also wanted a space in a public park so more people could enjoy the garden. The chair of the OWL board, Rachel Rissberger, is a leader of an older Girl Scout troop. She helped the girls learn about the approval process from the OWL and Oneonta Town Board."
Schultz said, “We have a lot of gardening books at home and I read them to see what flowers we needed.”
The girls planted bee balm, black-eyed Susans, zinnias, lupines, phlox, lily of the valley, wild roses, marigolds, calendula, columbine, ageratum, morning glories, forget-me-nots and milkweed a brochure about the gardens said. Schultz designed the brochure, which will be put into the lending library for people to take to learn about their project and what flowers to plant.
The girls applied for and received a milkweed seed grant through Monarch Watch and the gardens received a certificate and a sign stating that the gardens are a waystation for the monarch butterfly.
According to the brochure, “In recent years, the Monarch butterfly population has fallen by 90%, due to destruction of their habitats and pesticides. Gardens such as this one and yours are important ways to help Monarchs and other butterflies.”
When the girls looked at the monarch butterfly garden Tuesday evening, they were pleased to see two caterpillars munching away on the milkweed.
In addition to monarchs, the gardens should attract Eastern swallowtail, black swallowtail, pearl crescent and clouded sulphur butterflies and hummingbird moths, the brochure said.
During the implementation of their project, each girl had a different job. Isabel went to local businesses to secure donations and created panels describing the life cycle of butterflies, Schultz designed the brochure, Gargash built the lending library and wrote the press release announcing the opening, Aikens built birdhouses and they all built the raised beds, fence, butterfly-shaped garden and the other two gardens.
“We received $2,000 worth of materials donated by local businesses,” Kim said. “We are so pleased with how generous everyone was.”
According to Kim, each girl spent about 50 hours on the project for a total of 200 hours.
Schultz said her favorite part about building the garden was, “building the boxes and using the saw to cut the boards.”
Aikens said she liked filling the raised beds with soil and building the birdhouses. Isabel said she had fun designing the panels and using the wood burning tool to create the designs on the panels. Gargash said her favorite part was building the butterfly-shaped garden.
Tuesday evening, the girls were putting some finishing touches on the gardens, including installing the lending library, which includes books about butterflies, and coming up with a program for Friday evening. If they had time, they were going to build birdbaths for the garden.
Kim said future plans for the garden include OWL activities and hosting a badge day for younger Girl Scouts.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer
