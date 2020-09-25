While the transition into wearing face coverings amid the coronavirus has not been seamless for many, New York’s mask-wearing mandate has presented additional challenges for those with hearing loss.
The Waters girls of Esperance, known around the country for their fundraising and advocacy efforts for children with hearing loss and their families through the nonprofit foundation Lemon-aids, have been busy homeschooling, learning sign language and sewing plush lemons since the pandemic began.
Ten-year-old Carly, the oldest of the three girls and a fifth-grader at Schoharie Central School District, founded Lemon-aids in 2018 after her two younger sisters, 8-year-old Emma and 3-year-old Molly, were diagnosed with sensorineural hearing loss, a permanent form of hearing loss caused by damage to the inner ear or the nerve from the ear to the brain.
For those with the condition, higher-pitched tones may sound muffled and it may be difficult to pick out words against background noise.
“At first when there were masks, I didn’t like that because I couldn’t hear everyone,” Emma said. “If they’re close to me with a mask on, I can kind of hear them, but if they’re really far from me, I don’t hear them.”
“We all use facial expression and lip movement to communicate,” said Dr. Elizabeth Redd, an otolaryngologist at Bassett Healthcare Network and director of its ear, nose and throat division. “When you’re talking with someone with hearing impairment, those become proportionately more important because they have less sound data to work with.”
“I speak what I want to speak but it sounds like this,” Emma said, covering her mouth with her hand and muffling the sound. “It’s hard because I want other people to hear it.”
Masks reduce the volume of sound, making it more difficult to understand softer sounds and muffling high-frequency sounds, such as those made by the letters S, F and H, Redd said. “It’s cutting out critical sounds of speech and making it more difficult to interpret.”
Redd said many of her patients are feeling frustrated and isolated because of the difficulties they face in communicating at work or at school.
“It’s not a small thing for them, by any means,” she said.
“Emma really doesn’t want to go to school with everyone wearing masks, because the communication barrier is just too hard, but virtual learning was impossible to do — the sound quality through the computer was awful, and then you have the whole class not muting their mics and there’s all this background feedback,” said her mother, Marissa. “Virtual learning for her in the spring was pretty tough. She didn’t do much schoolwork. It’s much easier for me to read something to her and work through something one-on-one.”
Marissa, who works from home as a seamstress, said she wakes up early and starts orders before homeschooling the girls. After school, Carly takes over the studio to make lemons and Marissa goes back to work once her husband gets home.
“Everybody learns sign language,” Marissa said, something the girls wouldn’t have access to in school, “but we’re trying to get them there.”
“Especially with the mask mandates and how many people depend on reading lips — you forget how much you rely on reading facial expressions,” she explained.
“I just smile at everyone in the store and they look at me like, ‘what are you doing, you’re making a weird face,’” Emma said
“We got clear masks so people can see our smiles, too,” Carly added.
The masks are made by Aid the Silent, a Texas-based nonprofit founded by Emma Faye, a former top-4 contender in the 2017 Miss Texas pageant, who is deaf.
When the pandemic started, she launched the Clear to be Clear campaign, selling transparent masks or cloth masks with transparent windows
Officials from the girls’ school district, many of whom follow the Lemon-aids page, ordered several dozen clear masks in “Schoharie blue” just for Emma and her classmates, Marissa said.
“They all wanted me to come back,” Emma said. “They ordered like a hundred masks for me to come back.”
Although she hasn’t figured out how to add windows yet, Carly has been busy sewing hundreds of masks to give away to family and friends. She also donated several to the Albany VA Medical Center, a nursing home in Sharon Springs and a local church group that delivers meals to the elderly.
“Everyone wants one because they look so cool,” Emma said of her sister’s creations.
Carly designed a headband mask, which converts from a hair accessory into a functional face covering when pulled down and turned around.
Emma said she prefers her headband mask to a regular one because it doesn’t have elastic, making it easier to position around her hearing aids.
“When masks first came out and we had to wear them in stores, Emma’s hearing aid flew off when it got caught on the mask strap,” Carly said.
Molly also accidentally flung her hearing aids from where she was sitting in a shopping cart when taking off her mask, Marissa said. “Searching for a hearing aid on the floor of the grocery store in the middle of a pandemic is not what I want to be doing.”
Marissa said she’s found that many medical professionals don’t understand hearing loss, especially among children. “I don’t know if it’s just because they’re not around many kids or they don’t learn about it in medical school.”
A late-night trip to the pediatric emergency room at Albany Medical Center when Molly broke her leg jumping on the bed was equally difficult, Marissa said. “It was the middle of the night that I brought her. I did not grab her hearing aids, so she had no idea what anybody was saying with the masks on.”
Marissa said she quickly grew tired of having to explain to every doctor or nurse coming into the room that her daughter couldn’t hear or understand them and then answer further questions, assuring that she was born like that and it wasn’t caused by her fall.
“She’s not deaf because she can hear sounds, but she can’t hear speech sounds,” Marissa said she had to explain. “They still would come in and speak to her like she would be able to understand what they were saying. They ask ‘does this hurt’ and she’s not responding. She just can’t hear you.”
When Emma broke her ankle jumping on a trampoline earlier this summer, the trip to the urgent care facility was very difficult, Marissa said.
“The doctor was on his computer and I couldn’t hear him with the mask on,” Emma said. “Mama couldn’t even hear him.”
“I had to interpret everything he was saying,” Marissa said. “I feel weird in those situations too, because doctors don’t want parents to be speaking for their kids.”
Redd said she found herself using exaggerated hand motions to communicate with her patients in the absence of lip and facial visibility.
She recommended speaking slowly, in “simple, clear, defined sentences, with spaces between words,” and trying to project as much as possible.
“It’s just another level of thought and effort to put into it,” she said.
