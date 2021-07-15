Girls Scouts compiling details of pandemic experiences

A yearbook detailing people's experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic will be compiled by three Oneonta Girl Scouts and donated to the Greater Oneonta Historical Society.
Skyler McBride, Holly Beitzel and Bridget Dickson, members of Girl Scout Troop 60670 of Oneonta, want people of all ages to fill out a questionnaire detailing their experiences during the pandemic from March 2020 through March 2021 as they work on their Bronze Award, the highest award Junior Girl Scouts can earn.
Beitzel said they wanted to do a project about the pandemic, whether it was planting a tree or bush or put up a bench in a park in memory of the people who died of COVID-19, or do a time capsule or a yearbook.
“We decided on a yearbook, because it's harder to damage,” Beitzel said. “You can't vandalize a yearbook.”
Dickson said they decided against a tree. “A tree could have to be cut down or get struck by lightning,” she said.
Tuohy said they contacted GOHS about the project. “We had a Zoom meeting with (Executive Director) Marcela Micucci at the historical society and she said they were interested.”
The girls said they came up with a questionnaire, which asks for names, ages, grade level, where they live and three questions. The questions are: new or renewed hobbies/activities you enjoyed either individually or as a family; setbacks and/or benefits of COVID-19 to your family; and any other information you would like to be included.
Touhy said forms were sent home with students at each of the Oneonta elementary schools before the school year ended for the families to fill out and mail back to the GOHS. Dickson said she handed out forms during Saturday's Meet Me on Main Street event and said two people filled them out and handed them back to her, while “others said they would fill it out and mail it back to us,” she said.
Touhy said the girls will compile the completed forms and type up the answers to the questionnaires and place them in a book, while also including the original forms. She said they haven't gotten many questionnaires returned and are hopeful that more people will take the time to fill one out and send it back.
All three girls said they were impacted by the pandemic.
“My uncle died of COVID last week,” McBride said.
Beitzel said her grandfather died on Easter Day 2020, “not of COVID,” and Dickson said two grandfathers died during the pandemic but not of COVID.
“It was hard because we couldn't have a service for him until this year,” Beitzel said.
It wasn't all said for the girls, they said.
McBride said they had fun as a family. “We had the Rona Games. We took a mattress down the stairs, we went tubing downhill, we cooked a lot and we had contests.”
Beitzel said her family downloaded the House Party app and played games with her family scattered across the U.S. every Sunday.
In addition to completing the yearbook, Touhy said, they have to earn three engineering badges and a journey badge to earn the award. The girls were working on their journey badge on Thursday afternoon.
People interested in filling out a form can pick one up at the GOHS at 183 Main St. in Oneonta. Forms are also available to download on the Troop 60670 Yearbook Project Facebook page.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
