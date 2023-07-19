The Glimmerglass Festival has announced programming for its 2024 season, running July 22 through Aug. 20, 2024.
Next year’s mainstage productions will include Gilbert & Sullivan’s "The Pirates of Penzance," Cavalli’s "La Calisto," Leoncavallo’s "Pagliacci" and Kevin Puts' and Mark Campbell’s "Elizabeth Cree."
The festival will also feature the world premiere of the youth opera "Rumpelstiltskin" and "The Unlovable Children" by Jens Ibsen and Cecelia Raker, as well as a new works initiative called Project Pipeline. Curated by Artistic and General Director Rob Ainsley, Project Pipeline "will give voice to rising artists while giving patrons an inside glimpse at the creative process," a media release said.
“As I thought about the 2024 season, I reflected on the power of theater — how it creates a window into the lives of others, acts as a mirror for ourselves, and offers an escape from our daily routines," Ainsley said in the release. "The season intentionally blurs the lines between real and make-believe, exploring the fragile and elusive nature of our identities.
"With the upcoming fiftieth anniversary of the company in 2025, our 2024 season offers us an opportunity along the way to reflect on our own identity as a company. We will explore new ways to incorporate our beautiful campus into the Glimmerglass experience, give our audiences a glimpse into the creative process itself, and continue to partner with our ever-supportive community," he said.
Glimmerglass will feature international star Tara Erraught as artist-in-residence for the 2024 season, according to the release. The mezzo-soprano will star in "Elizabeth Cree," as well as provide mentorship for the Young Artists Program.
Subscriptions can be renewed for the 2024 season beginning now. New subscriptions go on sale Oct 2, and single tickets will be available on Jan. 22, 2024.
For more information, visit www.glimmerglass.org.
