The Glimmerglass Festival, an opera and music theater festival, will not host any live performances in summer 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement released Tuesday afternoon.
The festival board of trustees voted to cancel any live performances at the theater in Springfield Center this summer for the health and safety of the company and community, the release said. The decision follows Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announced plan to re-open the state in phases. The announcement emphasized that attractions that draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area will not be permitted.
The Glimmerglass Festival sells more than 35,000 tickets each summer to more than 100 public events, the release said. Preparation typically begins months ahead, with staff arriving as early as April.
“As theater people, we are accustomed to problem solving,” Artistic and General Director Francesca Zambello said. "We had already adjusted plans and schedules in the hope we might be able to welcome company members and audience members for a festival this summer. But in considering the health and safety of our artists and staff, and following New York state and CDC recommendations, we must now instead focus on how we can provide an opportunity for people to come together around song and story — without coming together in person.”
The festival will focus on education programs, the release said. The company has resources in the works for the members of its 2020 Young Artists Program, Summer Internship Program and its local Youth Opera Program.
The company will make its Town Hall series virtual, starting with a live conversation with Zambello and Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri. More information regarding the event will be shared at a later date.
Those who bought tickets to the 2020 festival can donate the value of their tickets back to the company or receive a refund for the face value of their tickets.
The festival board of trustees, joined by Zambello and Faith Gay, have made a commitment to match the value of all tickets donated up to $500,000, the release said.
Questions can be directed to The Glimmerglass Festival box office at 607-547-2255 or info@glimmerglass.org. In keeping with New York State regulations, the festival staff is currently working remotely, the release aid..
