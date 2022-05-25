Glimmerglass Festival names new director

The Glimmerglass Festival announced Wednesday, May 25, that Robert Ainsley was appointed as the company’s next artistic and general director. Ainsley will succeed Francesca Zambello, who has served in the position since 2010 and announced the 2022 summer season would be her last with the company.
According to a media release from Glimmerglass, Ainsley has served as the director of the Washington National Opera’s Cafritz Young Artists Program and the American Opera Initiative. He was associate music director at Portland Opera, head of music staff and chorus master at Minnesota Opera and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, a guest chorus master at English National Opera, and co-founder and principal conductor of the Greenwich Music Festival.
He is an alumnus of the University of Cambridge, Mannes College of Music, and the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program at the Metropolitan Opera.
He has appeared as a pianist, administrator and speaker at The White House, Supreme Court, Smithsonian Museums, National Gallery, Kennedy Center Honors, Wolf Trap National Park, Met Stars Live in Concert, embassies and diplomatic residences, the release said.
“With an impressive, decades-long career in opera as a leader, administrator, and performing artist, Robert Ainsley is perfectly poised to lead The Glimmerglass Festival into its next era,” Robert Nelson, chair of the Glimmerglass Festival Board of Trustees, said in the release. “Rob has a deep appreciation and understanding of Glimmerglass, and very much looks forward to becoming a part of the Cooperstown community. We are all excited to welcome Rob to the Glimmerglass Festival family.”
“I am honored to be leading this great institution into its 50th season and beyond,” Ainsley said. “Glimmerglass, with its idyllic location and wide-ranging artistic output of the highest quality, has always been a dream company for me. I have long admired its deep commitments to community, the next generation, and inclusive programming representing the diversity of today’s America. The stories we tell bind us together, spread joy, and foster understanding. I want Glimmerglass to continue making unforgettable memories for everyone it touches in an environment where all feel empowered to do their best work.”
“This is an exciting time of transition for the company,” Zambello said. “Rob is a wonderful artist and is extremely passionate about identifying the voice and talent of opera’s future. I look forward to witnessing the excellent vision and leadership I know he will provide Glimmerglass.”
The 2022 Glimmerglass Festival will run July 8 through August 21. For more information, visit www.glimmerglass.org
