The Glimmerglass Festival will release the world premiere film "The Knock," a 50-minute opera, at 7 p.m. on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.
The opera was composed by Aleksandra Vrebalov with a libretto by Deborah Brevoort, according to a media release. The film can be viewed for free at www.glimmerglass.org.
"The Knock" is part of Common Ground, the festival’s "multi-year initiative to feature new works that tell the stories of life in America," the release said.
"The Knock" was originally slated for a stage production during the 2020 season, but when the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company changed its plans. Ryan and Tonya McKinny were chosen to serve as director of photography and line producer. Alison Moritz, the original director, directed the work in the new format, and Lidiya Yankovskaya conducted recording sessions with the The Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra, the release said
The Knock is a one-act opera that tells the story of a group of military wives awaiting news of their deployed husbands. "The Knock" is the expression used by military spouses for a death notification. The libretto is based on interviews conducted by Brevoort with spouses of soldiers and takes the audience into the lives of America’s military spouses, a group not yet seen on the opera stage, the release said.
“When the creators first suggested this topic, I was immediately captivated by the idea,” Francesca Zambello, artistic and general director of The Glimmerglass Festival, said. “So often we see works that take place on the battlefield, but when someone serves in the armed forces, the entire family — and the community, for that matter — is serving together. It is truly inspirational to see and try to understand the world from perspective — of the spouses who are serving in their own ways. We are proud to present this opera.”
“The story is personal for me because I grew up in a family of WWII heroes,” Vrebalov said. “I grew up with a strong sense of pride from being from a family who gave their lives for their country. But at the same time, there was so much behind-the-scenes grief that marked the family. While writing "The Knock," I wanted to share the public side of a hero’s sacrifice, but I also wanted to share the rawness of personal loss.”
The performance was co-commissioned with Cincinnati Opera and was filmed on location this past summer in the Cooperstown area, highlighting local architecture and regional landscapes, the release said.
