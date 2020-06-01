'Go Greene' raises $34K for ailing businesses

GREENE — The newly formed Go Greene initiative launched a gift card promotion Monday to support local businesses forced to close or reduce their services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sponsored by the Greene Lions and Rotary clubs, the Raymond Corporation, the Raymond Foundation, Greene Community Services and Berean Bible Church, as well as several anonymous donors, the campaign raised more than $34,000 in two weeks, according to Justin Bleuer, teaching pastor at Berean Bible Church and one of the program’s organizers.
The funds raised will be used to match up to $1,000 in proceeds from gift card sales by each of the 37 participating businesses, Bleuer said, allowing customers to purchase gift cards at half-price.
Bleuer said the campaign received “a flood of immediate support.”
“We found that people in the community wanted to help and didn’t know where to put their money,” he said. “We’ve had more people ask to help than have asked for help. That’s something I love about Greene — everybody just wants to help.”
Gift card purchases will be matched up to $100 until June 13.
“If this works like we hope it does and businesses sell out, this will be an injection of about $70,000 right into this community in the next two weeks,” Bleuer continued, describing the initiative as “a triple win.”
“It’s a win for businesses because they can promise future services while getting cash immediately, and as they’re looking at reopening, they’re definitely going to need some cash in their pockets to make that happen,” he said. “It’s a win for consumers because they’re doubling their money, and it’s a win for donors because they’re putting their money directly where it’s needed.”
Elizabeth Maley, who co-owns Bonnie’s restaurant with her husband, Ed, sold more than three-quarters of her share of gift cards within just a few hours Monday.
“I had phone calls, I had people coming through the door and I had people reaching out through Facebook,” she said. By lunchtime, 16 customers had purchased nearly $800 in gift cards.
“It’s a very significant relief,” Maley said. “Immediately I’ve gotten $785, and in two weeks I’ll get another $785, which will just help us keep the lights on, get food orders in while trying to survive and provide for the public.”
After 36 years in business, the last five and a half of which have been under the Maleys’ ownership, Bonnie’s was facing financial hardship like never before, Maley said.
Following an unsuccessful weeklong attempt at offering takeout, “we swapped from being a restaurant into a bakery kind of overnight,” Maley said. “We already made all of our own bread products,” including bread, bagels, muffins, croissants, English muffins, cinnamon rolls and hamburger buns.
Maley said that offering baked goods by order “was working for a while when the grocery stores were running low on product, but now that the grocery stores have started stocking back up on things and everything isn’t quite as crazy, things have really started to dull down.”
“The bottom line is that this is not a bailout, so there is no shame for anyone participating,” Bleuer said. “Instead of a handout, this is a hand-up to hardworking local businesses and consumers.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
