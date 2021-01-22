The Greater Oneonta Historical Society announced Wednesday, Jan. 20, the retirement of its longtime executive director, Bob Brzozowski, at the end of the month.
Brzozowski said he joined the historical society’s board of trustees in 2003 and succeeded Sally Mullen as president later that year. He was appointed executive director in 2009.
The Oneonta History Center’s headquarters at 183 Main St. was still a construction site when Brzozowski took the helm of the organization.
“Much had to be done to the building,” he said. “We did have a few off-site programs such as walking tours of the city, but there were no exhibits. The collections of the Historical Society, which had started to expand, were housed at Hartwick College and in some cases, in members’ homes.”
The History Center opened its doors to the public in 2005 and features the Oneonta History Wall, a permanent exhibit that will be renamed in Brzozowski’s honor.
The first-floor space houses several temporary exhibits and educational programs throughout the year. Brzozowski oversaw the installation of an elevator to the second floor, which will soon be home to the Sally Mullen Memorial Suite, a community resource center for local history, according to Brzozowski.
Renovations of the third floor are underway and are expected to be completed during the tenure of Brzozowski’s successor, who has not yet been named. Brzozowski partnered with former Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, to secure a state grant to cover the costs of restoring the third floor, including the original ballroom, as well as exterior brick and tile work.
“Securing the funds to restore the building so it is a substantial contribution to downtown, including bringing back the historic Laskaris façade and increasing the weight-bearing capacity of the second floor, while safeguarding the artifacts and archives in our collections — those were big challenges,” Brzozowski said, “but working with a team of dedicated volunteers was a rewarding experience.”
Brzozowski said he counts among his greatest accomplishments the relationships he has fostered with local residents who share his “love of history in general, and local history in particular.”
“Having the opportunity to watch the GOHS grow and contribute to the cultural and economic development of Oneonta has been a true honor,” he said.
Brzozowski said he and his wife, Jane Bachman, plan to remain in Oneonta and continue their involvement in local history and historic preservation. A community reception in Brzozowski’s honor will be held at the Oneonta History Center when it is safe to do so.
