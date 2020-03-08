GOHS exhibit honors League of Women Voters

ONEONTA — In celebration of Women’s History Month and the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the Greater Oneonta Historical Society opened an exhibit Saturday, March 7, honoring the local history of the League of Women Voters.
“The League is a non-partisan organization, and as such, can be a wonderful source of information,” Oneonta resident Paul Scheele, a longtime member of the organization. “An exhibit like this lets people know that such an organization exists, that they’re welcome to join, that there are many different projects, activities -— things you can become involved in.”
With chapters in Oneonta and Cooperstown, Otsego County is likely one of the last rural counties to host more than one chapter of the League, according to Steve Londner, a management team member of the Oneonta chapter.
The exhibit was curated by Cheyenne Aney, a Herkimer County native and senior at SUNY Oneonta who will graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in history.
Many of the items on display, including brochures, posters, newspaper clippings and photos, were sourced from the historical society’s archives, said Aney, who credited Hartwick College archivist Shelley Wallace with assisting in the curation.
Founded in 1920, the League was born as an offshoot of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and has remained active in thousands of communities across the United States in the hundred years since, according to Scheele.
League membership was opened to men in the 1970s. Modern LWV efforts focus on voter registration and education, according to Scheele.
League members organized around many social and community issues throughout the years, including environmental studies, senior self-advocacy, fair housing, handicap accessibility and participation in government, according to Aney.
The exhibit also features 20 paintings by local artist Julia Bertuzzi Allidi, who painted Oneonta streetscapes at the turn of the twentieth century.
The exhibit will be on display at the Greater Oneonta Historical Society until April 18. For more information, call 607-432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org.
