Marcela Micucci has been named the director of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. She replaces Robert Brzozowski, who retired from the position.
According to a media release, Micucci grew up in Oneonta and is a graduate of the Oneonta City Schools and SUNY Oneonta. She earned a master’s degree in history and a doctorate of philosophy degree in United States history from Binghamton University.
Micucci has worked at the Museum of the City of New York in Manhattan and the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. She has published her research work in several scholarly journals and been quoted in many publications, including The New York Times, the release said. She has been invited to speak and present papers at numerous professional conferences including the Daughters of the American Revolution State Conference in Washington, D.C. She has received several grants to support her work, including a National Endowment of the Humanities grant for her work at the Museum of the American Revolution.
Speaking of her new position, Micucci said, “This is my hometown and while I have been away for several years, I have lived and worked here for nearly two decades. I am excited to have the opportunity to return and step into this role so I can continue the work of everyone who has been devoted to preserving Oneonta’s history and heritage.”
Among her goals, the release said, are completing the restoration of the GOHS building at 183 Main Street, expanding the development of new exhibits, programs and the collection of artifacts and increasing the community’s involvement in GOHS.
Micucci began her new responsibilities at the beginning of February, the release said.
