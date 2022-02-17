The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will reopen its doors this spring with a new exhibit focusing on more of Oneonta's history.
The updated permanent exhibit titled “Small Community, Big Ideas” will expand on an Oneonta history wall display which had been there since the center opened in 2005. The goal is to “widen the scope of the exhibit, all the way from glaciers to the modern day, in the region, town and city” GOHS Executive Director Marcela Micucci said in phone call Thursday. The previous exhibit focused primarily on Oneonta’s railroad era and covered little after 1920, she said.
The historical society’s gallery space is undergoing complete renovations, including new floors, walls and lighting. When visitors walk in the door, they will see a “completely new layout,” including an entry foyer with a player piano, and a gallery divided into five sections by theme and chronology, Micucci said. There will also be a temporary exhibit space with three to four rotating exhibits per year, plus a children’s section and retail space at the back of the building.
The permanent exhibit sections will cover five time periods, Micucci explained:
• "Conception," looking at landscape in transition over a geological time frame;
• "Place of Possibility" will cover the early settlement period 1800-1860, before the railroad;
• "Creating a Destination City" will explore how Oneonta became a destination, from 1860 to 1940;
• "Remodeling a City" will look at urban renewal, from 1940 to the 1990s;
• "What’s Next for Oneonta?" will be an “interrogative and interactive display,” Micucci said, asking viewers to imagine how the city will evolve.
It’s “a big project for a small space,” to fit into the historical society’s 1,200 square feet, Micucci said. The exhibit is scheduled to open in late April, although no date has been set. “In the world of COVID, things happen to take longer” including deliveries and scheduling contractors, she said.
GOHS recently received two grants to help fund creation and installation of the permanent exhibit, the organization announced in a media release on Feb. 15 — a $10,000 state grant from Humanities New York and a local grant from the Community Foundation of Otsego County. The CFOC money will fund interactive components of the exhibit, including multimedia displays and hardware, “things people can touch and feel, ambient sound, videos, maps and pull tabs you can open,” Micucci explained.
Humanities New York distributed more than $360,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to 43 New York cultural nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, that organization announced on its website.
GOHS is at 183 Main St., in the oldest standing building in the city’s downtown district.
Micucci took over from previous director Bob Brzozowski, who retired in 2021.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
