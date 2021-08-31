GOP candidate: Hochul was 'out to lunch' under Cuomo, should fire Zucker

WORCESTER - A graveside service for Robert F. Milavec, 82, who died Nov. 22, 2019, and his son, Jeffrey R. Milavec, 56, who died April 29, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Elk Creek Cemetery, the corner of Badeau Hill Road and County Highway 34, Schenevus, with the Re…