GOP officials visit repair shop, talk energy relief

Three Republican elected officials toured Delaware and Otsego counties on Friday, March 18, to talk to business owners and voters about rising energy prices and other campaign issues.
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, and Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, converged on Gerster’s Triple E Towing and Repair garage outside Davenport Center.
Molinaro is running for Congress against incumbent Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, in the 19th congressional district. The reconfigured district will extend further north and west to include Utica and Binghamton while retaining portions of the Hudson Valley and Catskills. It includes all of Delaware and Otsego counties and the eastern half of Chenango County.
Molinaro has been the executive of Dutchess County since 2011. He was first elected to office at age 18, and became mayor of Tivoli a year later, according to his biography on the county website. He was the Republican nominee for governor in 2018.
Business owner Phil Gerster attended the campaign event with four of his 28 employees, as did a reporter from The Daily Star. No one else came. Still, the elected officials took the opportunity to talk about their political opinions and strengths.
Oberacker spoke about legislation he introduced to suspend the state gas tax from April to September, to provide the public relief against inflation. “For me, it's an 18 mile one-way trip from Schenevus to Oneonta just to get groceries, right? So it gives everybody kind of a hand up, a breath, you know, stop the clock for a minute, you know, timeout, that kind of thing.” New York gas taxes are 35 cents per gallon, which generate the state 190 million dollars per month in revenues. He’d rather see that money stay with consumers, he said.
“This is the least government can do to provide relief,” Molinaro said. “It is also what the government ought to do instead of, quite frankly, making money on the backs of people.” Gerster said he supported the idea, commenting that his business “burns 1000 gallons in diesel fuel a day. So, 35 cents a gallon, $350 a day, a lot of money. It adds up fast,” he said. “You have to front all that money. That's all capital that you have to lay out before you get any of that money back. So you know, any relief right now is great.”
Molinaro argued that governments need to work more efficiently. “When you can't pass the cost off to the customer, you have to find ways to provide the same product at lesser cost,” he said. “Government seems to think that the only there's only two choices when you restrict revenue: either you cut stuff, or you don't restrict revenue. That's not the answer.” He proposed a third solution: doing more with less.
He said that Washington bureaucrats cause inflation but that “they blame other people. And if you'd like relief, they're willing to send you to some social service program. I administer those social service programs, they're already overwhelmed. They're overly bureaucratic, you won't see relief for months. And it's dehumanizing.”
“It's like telling people your house is on fire. But be patient: it's going to rain next week,” he said.
Tague said he also believes government spending needs to be reined in. “We spend too much money, especially with the times. We have a lot of priorities that we need to worry about. Number one is getting people jobs, and making sure everybody's eating.”
Leaving the event, the three officials drove off in a string of three SUVs, headed to the Apple Food Store in Milford, then on to West Oneonta where they planned to meet with voters to get signatures on their campaign petitions.
As Gerster watched them drive away, he said the takeaway was that “we need more jobs, I have to create jobs. And as a business owner, I kind of laugh about that. Because for a small business, a big business, nobody can create jobs, when the state and federal government have their thumb on you with regulations.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
