GOP officials visit repair shop, talk energy relief

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.