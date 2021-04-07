There will be a Republican primary in the race to replace Robert Wood as Oneonta town supervisor.
Teresa DeSantis, a Republican, announced Wednesday, April 7, she is running for Oneonta town supervisor. Fellow Republican Randal Mowers announced his candidacy last month.
They will face off in the Republican primary on June 2.
According to a media release DeSantis, 53, has been a resident of the town of Oneonta and previously the city of Oneonta for more than 40 years.
She is a graduate of Oneonta High School and SUNY Oneonta, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in geography. She is deputy town clerk in the town of Meredith in Delaware County, and planning board secretary in the town of Laurens, both appointed municipal positions she has held since 2014. She worked in the Otsego County Real Property Tax Services office in 2011.
"I will be diligent in seeking after grant money to continue needed infrastructure projects and small business development," she said in the media release. "In Meredith, I worked on the administration of a (Community Development Block Grant) for a small business, which resulted in local job creation. I also worked on a NYSERDA Cleaner Greener Communities grant, which the town received for the installation of a small solar project and community pavilion.
"I support small business development, safer communities, balanced budgets, shared services, increased recreational opportunities, and enhancing the quality of life for our town," she added.
