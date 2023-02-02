Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday. Most regions across the state, including Western and Central New York, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Capital Region and Mid-Hudson, are expected to see temperatures as low as -15 degrees and wind chills as low as -25 to -50 degrees for a period lasting almost 48 hours. "These extreme cold weather conditions bring an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite, and fire and carbon monoxide poisoning from alternative heating sources, such as portable space heaters and fuel-burning appliances," a media release from Hochul's office said.
Locally, National Weather Service at Binghamton issued a windchill warning from 7 a.m. Friday through noon Saturday. Wind chills in the region may reach -35, the alert said.
"New Yorkers across the state will experience dangerously cold temperatures and life-threatening wind chills this weekend," Hochul said. "Now is the time to prepare: plan to limit your time outdoors this weekend and know where to take shelter. Take all necessary precautions to ensure your residence is safely heated and use caution if you plan to use an alternative heat source, such as a space heater."
Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, "Extremely cold temperatures will begin Thursday evening and last for about two days. Below zero temperatures and wind chills can pose a risk for frostbite on exposed skin in just 10 minutes, as well as hypothermia. Dress in layers and limit any time outdoors this weekend. Make sure your home and vehicles are ready for the cold weather and look after your vulnerable neighbors and loved ones while staying warm."
According to the National Weather Service, an arctic airmass is expected to move across the state beginning late Thursday through Saturday, potentially bringing the coldest wind chills in almost 30 years to many locations. NWS predicts a nearly 48-hour period where wind chill temperatures will be below -15 degrees beginning late Friday night and continuing through Saturday. The coldest conditions are expected Friday night and early Saturday morning with wind chill temperatures dropping to as low as -50 degrees in some locations. Conditions should improve Sunday with temperatures warming to normal levels early next week.
For a complete list of weather watches, warnings, and advisories across the area, visit the National Weather Service website at weather.gov/bgm/
See our Accuweather map on page 7.
