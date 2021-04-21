FEDERAL
President: Joe Biden, Democrat, The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20500. Comments: 202-456-1111. Switchboard: 202-456-1414. Website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/president-biden. Webmail: http://www.whitehouse.gov/contact.
Vice president: Kamala Harris, Democrat, The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20500. Comments: 202-456-1111. Switchboard: 202-456-1414. Website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris.
U.S. SENATORS
Charles Schumer, Democrat, 322 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington DC 20510, Phone: 202-224-6542. Website: http://schumer.senate.gov. Webmail: https://www.schumer.senate.gov/contact/email-chuck.
Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat, 478 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510, Phone: 202-224-4451. Website: http://gillibrand.senate.gov. Webmail: https://www.gillibrand.senate.gov/contact/email-me.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVES
District 19: Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, Otsego, Schoharie and Delaware counties. Washington office: 1007 Longworth HOB, Washington, DC 20515. Phone: 202-225-5614. Local offices: 11 Main St., Delhi, 607-376-0090; 189 Main St. No. 500, Oneonta, 607-376-0091. Website: http://delgado.house.gov/. Webmail: https://delgado.house.gov/contact/email-me.
District 22: Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, Chenango County. Washington Office: 1410 Longworth HOB, Washington, DC 20515. Phone: 202-225-3665. Website: http://tenney.house.gov. Webmail: https://tenney.house.gov/contact.
NEW YORK STATE
Governor: Andrew M. Cuomo, Democrat. NYS Capitol Building, Albany, NY 12224. Phone: 518-474-8390. Website: http://www.governor.ny.gov. Webmail: http://www.governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form.
Attorney General: Letitia James, Democrat. Office of the Attorney General, NYS Capitol Building, Albany, NY 12224-0341. Phone: 800-788-9898. Website: http://www.ag.ny.gov. Webmail: https://ag.ny.gov/contact-attorney-general-letitia-james.
Comptroller: Thomas P. DiNapoli, Democrat. Office of the State Comptroller, 110 State St., Albany, NY 12236. Phone: 518-474-4044. Website: http://www.osc.state.ny.us. Email: contactus@osc.state.ny.us
Secretary of State: Rossana Rosado, Democrat. Department of State, 1 Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Ave., Albany, NY 12231-0001. Website: https://www.dos.ny.gov/. Contact information: http://www.dos.state.ny.us/about/contact.asp.
STATE SENATORS
District 42: Mike Martucci, R-Wawayanda. Delaware County towns of Masonville, Delhi, Hamden, Walton, Tompkins and Colchester. Albany Office: 188 State St., Legislative Office Building, Room 415, Albany, NY 12247. Phone: 518-455-2400. Fax: 518-426-6745. Email: martucci@nysenate.gov. Website: https://www.nysenate.gov/senators/mike-martucci
District 51: Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus. All of Otsego and Schoharie counties; Chenango County towns of Columbus, New Berlin, North Norwich, Sherburne, Smyrna, Plymouth, Otselic, Pharsalia, Lincklaen and Pitcher; Delaware County towns of Sidney, Franklin, Meredith, Davenport, Harpersfield, Kortright, Stamford, Bovina, Roxbury, Middletown and Andes. Albany Office: 188 State St., Legislative Office Building, Room 506, Albany, NY 12247. Phone: 518-455-3131. Local office: 41 S. Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Phone: 607-432-5524. Email address: oberacker@nysenate.gov. Website: https://www.nysenate.gov/senators/peter-oberacker.
District 52: Fred Akshar, R-Colesville. Delaware County towns of Hancock and Deposit; Chenango County towns of Afton, Bainbridge, Coventry, German, Greene, Guilford, McDonough, Norwich, Oxford, Preston and Smithville, and city of Norwich. Albany Office: Legislative Office Building, Room 608, Albany, NY 12247. Phone: 518-455-2677. Email address: akshar@nysenate.gov. Website: https://www.nysenate.gov/senators/fred-akshar.
STATE ASSEMBLY MEMBERS
District 101: Brian Miller, R-New Hartford. Otsego County towns of Springfield, Middlefield, Westford and Maryland; Delaware County towns of Davenport, Meredith, Delhi, Bovina, Hamden and Andes. Albany office: 544 Legislative Office Building, Albany, NY 12248. Phone: 518-455-5334. Website: https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Brian-D-Miller. Email: millerb@nyassembly.gov.
District 102: Chris Tague, R-Schoharie. All of Schoharie County; Otsego County towns of Cherry Valley, Roseboom, Decatur and Worcester; Delaware County towns of Harpersfield, Kortright, Stamford, Roxbury and Middletown; Albany Office: 937 Legislative Office Building Albany, NY 12248. Phone: 518-455-5363. District Office: 113 Park Place, Suite 6, Schoharie NY 12157. Phone: 518-295-7250. Website: http://nyassembly.gov/mem/Chris-Tague. Email: taguec@nyassembly.gov
District 121: John Salka, R-Brookfield. Otsego County towns of Plainfield, Richfield, Exeter, Otsego, Burlington, Edmeston, Pittsfield, New Lisbon, Hartwick, Milford, Laurens, Otego and Oneonta and the city of Oneonta. Albany office: 529 Legislative Office Building, Albany, NY 12248; Phone: 518-455-4807. Website: http://nyassembly.gov/mem/John-Salka. Email: salkaj@nyasembly.gov.
District 122: Joe Angelino, R-Norwich. Chenango County towns of German, Smithville, Preston, Norwich, city of Norwich, North Norwich, New Berlin, Guilford, Oxford, Smithville, Greene, Coventry, Bainbridge and Afton; Otsego County towns of Morris, Butternuts and Unadilla; Delaware County towns of Masonville, Sidney, Franklin, Walton, Tompkins, Deposit, Colchester and Hancock. Albany office: 549 Legislative Office Building, Albany, NY 12248. Phone: 518-455-5741; Website: http://nyassembly.gov/mem/Joe-Angelino. Email: angelinoj@nyassembly.gov.
District 126: John Lemondes, R-Jamesville. Chenango County towns of Lincklaen, Otselic, Smyrna, Sherburne, Columbus, Pitcher, Pharsalia, Plymouth and McDonough. Albany office: 720 Legislative Office Building, Albany, NY 12248. Phone: 518-455-5878. Website: http://nyassembly.gov/mem/John-Lemondes. Email: lemondesj@nyassembly.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.