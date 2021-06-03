Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday, June 3, announced that the statewide single-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.44 percent Wednesday, and the seven-day average dropped to 0.6 percent — both record lows. Additionally, hospitalizations statewide fell below 1,000 for the first time since Oct. 21.
There were 10 COVID-19 deaths statewide on Wednesday, according to a media release from Cuomo's office.
"COVID rates across the state have never been lower and hospitalizations are under 1,000 for the first time in eight months, all while businesses are reopening and people are coming back together again," Cuomo said.
"Our state is back, and that's a testament to the New Yorkers who have stayed tough and smart over the last year — but most of all, it's a testament to the more than 19 million vaccinations we've put in arms," he said. "The vaccines are safe, free, and effective, period, and the sooner we get each and every eligible New Yorker vaccinated, the sooner we can finish off this pandemic once and for all."
Locally, Otsego County reported one new case Thursday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were eight active cases in the county and one person hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate and the seven-day average were both 0.6%.
The county has recorded 4,469 cases and 63 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County, in its weekly media release, reported 12 new cases between May 29 and June 3.
There were 16 active cases as of Thursday, with three people hospitalized and 23 under mandatory quarantine.
Delaware has recorded 2,397 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported two new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 17 active cases in the county, with 74 people under active quarantine, but none requiring hospitalization.
The county has recorded 3,473 confirmed cases and 77 deaths from COVID since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported no new cases Thursday. It has had 1,689 cases and 17 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.