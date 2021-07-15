The village of Sidney is enhancing aspects of its infrastructure, thanks to $2.5 million in project-specific funding.
“It’s money from the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery, and it’s part of the $3 million we were awarded after the 2011 flood,” Sidney Mayor Andy Matviak said. “It has to be used for infrastructure and we had to use it by February of next year; we had to have all the money spent or we would lose it, so we undertook two projects.”
The projects, Matviak said, address concerns in the southeast portion of the Delaware County village.
“One is the infrastructure extension on the corner of Circle Drive and county Highway 4, or what we call East Main Street in the village, and it’s a road we’re putting in there, which will be another exit from the road we have now,” he said. “Water will be in there and hopefully streetlights. It’s not that we have a lot of congestion, but in the village we did not have any other projects to do that, and (the funding) is very earmarked for specific things. This road will connect county Route 4 and Circle Drive … and it’ll be a nice addition to the village.
“The second part is a water pump station on Circle Drive,” Matviak continued. “That’s also an infrastructure project, and that’s going to increase water pressure on the southeast part of the village, and that’s very, very important.”
Facilitating the road-making portion of the project, Matviak said, included purchasing properties from the town of Sidney and annexing them into the village.
“We purchased property from (St. Luke’s) Lutheran Church, and then there were two other privately owned properties and we had to buy a building from the VFW,” he said.
The water pump station, officials said, will boost residents’ comfort while reducing worry.
“A number of years ago, there was a fire at the roller rink and we didn’t have enough water to come out of our hydrants and had to pump water from the tankers,” Matviak said. “This will alleviate that problem.”
“The original booster pump station is already in place, but it’s in a different area and severely inadequate to meet the needs of all the upper elevation areas of the village,” Superintendent of Water and Wastewater Shane Nordberg said. “This is replacing that and, when the new one comes online, that one will be shut down.
“The main issue is pressure in the upper areas of the village,” Nordberg continued. “This will increase (pressure) and give better fire flows. Right now, there’s areas of the village only seeing 40 to 60 pounds of pressure; this should bring it to about 90 pounds, so in some places, it could almost double the pressure.”
Residential areas affected, Nordberg said, include Johnston Circle, Bird Avenue, Fox Street, Siver Street, Loomis Drive and Edgewood Drive.
Though ground broke in late April, Matviak said, the projects have long been planned.
“We’ve probably been working on this project for about two years,” he said. “We looked at others, but they just didn’t work out, so we tried to figure out where the village of Sidney could use that money that it would be a benefit to our residents. The pump station is a real plus, and that road.”
Matviak said the projects are “on schedule,” with an expected fall completion. Work, he said, was contracted to ZMK Construction of Apalachin and Lamont Engineers of Cobleskill.
“We’re hoping to finish everything by late October or early November,” he said. “It has to be completed by Feb. 1, so we’re under pressure, but everything seems to be on time.”
“We’re hoping for late October, but definitely the fall,” Nordberg echoed.
Matviak said village residents “have been very pleased” with the progress.
“I have had some negative feedback on the construction going on, because it sometimes disrupts their water, but overall, I haven’t had a lot of complaints,” he said. “When I explain to them that we’re putting in a pump station and a road and that we had the opportunity to do that without using local taxpayer money, the feedback’s been good. There’s always a question about housing, but this is infrastructure extension, so that’s not part of this project; there’s no housing component to this project at all.”
