New sidewalks and pedestrian crossings are some of the improvements the hamlet of Jefferson will receive thanks to a $300,000 Public Facilities Community Development Block Grant awarded to the town.
The town worked with the Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. to obtain the grant.
“SEEC works closely with the local governments to foster economic growth,” SEEC Marketing Coordinator Sarah Bates said. “Improved infrastructure will directly benefit those living in Jefferson as well as those passing through. This project is a prime example of how SEEC can provide its resources to the towns we serve to increase the well-being of all.”
The town is reviewing requests for qualifications from five engineering firms — CPL Architecture, Engineering, Planning, C.T. Male Associates, Delaware Engineering, GPI/Greenman-Pedersen Inc. and Lamont Engineers, the release said.
“Once a firm is selected, specific design details will be developed to address the high volume of traffic and storm water management issues,” Bates said. “This will enable safe passage along the corridor between the community services and school to the hamlet business district. Schoharie County and the surrounding areas are plentiful in skilled professional services, including engineering firms. We are pleased with the amount of interest this project has generated and look forward to seeing necessary improvements made in one of our southern county towns.”
According to the media release, data collected by the state Department of Transportation showed that an average of 1,500 vehicles drive through the intersection of state Route 10 and Harpersfield Road each day and that 1,800 vehicles drive by the school and Danforth Community Center each day.
Engineers at the firm will design infrastructure improvements from the state Route 10 and Harpersfield Road intersection along Route 10 to the community center and school, according to the release. Engineers will design sidewalks and storm water run-off mitigation solutions along the route and ways to slow down the vehicular traffic at crosswalks.
According to the release, “Everyone in the community will be able to safely access critical public facilities and the nearby business district on foot, by bike or vehicle.”
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.