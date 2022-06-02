Some popular documents held by Huntington Memorial Library will soon be digitally accessible.
According to a media release from the library, South Central Regional Library Council has awarded a $5,000 Technology and Digitization Grant to the library to digitize its collection of Oneonta city directories and Oneonta City School District High School yearbooks.
By digitizing the city directories, which span from 1912 to 1988 and are on microfilm, the library hopes to expand public access to the content, the release said. Similarly, the library would like to expand access to the yearbooks while reducing wear and tear on the physical books.
“Oneonta has a rich history of rapid development during the gilded age," library Director and Project Manager Tina Winstead said. "Its history tells the story of railroad expansion in the United States with one of the ‘big four’ developers of the transcontinental railroad, Collis Huntington, originating from Oneonta. Oneonta history is not only important regionally, but also nationwide.” The city directory and yearbook collections show that growth and history, she said.
Once digitized, the city directories and yearbooks will be freely available to the public on New York Heritage Digital Collections, found at www.nyheritage.org, where the library already has a collection about the Otsego County Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, the release said. The directories and yearbooks will also be added to the library’s existing digital archive at https://huntington.advantage-preservation.com/, where more than 67,000 pages of The (Oneonta) Daily Star are freely available.
The South Central Regional Library Council is one of nine library councils comprising the Empire State Library Network, the release said. It serves 69 members in the counties of Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. SCRLC reaches more than 500 libraries in its service area, the release said. For more information about SCRLC, visit www.scrlc.org.
