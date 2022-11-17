A Delaware County village will be among municipalities statewide to benefit from state grants.
New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas on Thursday announced that $5.3 million in grant awards have been made to municipalities and nonprofit organizations across New York to support projects that improve and revitalize Main Streets and strengthen local economies. The grants will fund facade renovations, interior commercial and upper story residential improvements, and streetscape enhancements, according to a media release.
Locally, The MARK Project Inc. will receive $20,000 for technical assistance to support the village of Fleischmanns in the completion of a downtown assessment, design guidelines, and facade drawings for properties located on the village’s Main Street.
“By investing in the revitalization of Main Streets and downtown areas, we can bolster local efforts to stimulate economic growth, create new jobs, and increase housing opportunities,” Visnauskas said in the release. “The $5 million in awards announced today will support communities across the state, especially our smaller towns and villages, through projects that will enhance the quality of life for business owners and residents for years to come.”
Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said, “Vibrant and thriving Main Streets are the foundation for healthy and economically resilient communities. Through the Regional Economic Development Councils, New York is helping localities make upgrades to their unique downtown districts that promote further growth, attract additional private investment, and build more sustainable communities for the long term.”
Twenty-one grants were awarded through the program, which "provides financial resources and technical assistance directly to nonprofit organizations and municipalities to strengthen the economic vitality of the state's traditional Main Streets and neighborhoods through targeted commercial and residential redevelopment," the release said.
