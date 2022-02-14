The New York Council of Nonprofits has announced the launch of its 2022 Otsego County Mini-Grant Program.
According to a NYCON media release, the focus of th effort is "to improve the governance and management of qualifying Otsego County 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits." Applications will be accepted through March 15. The program is made possible with underwriting from The Scriven Foundation, the release said.
According to the release, the program "is an important resource for local nonprofits facing significant challenges and can help staff and boards to adapt their management and/or programs or services in a rapidly changing environment."
“The foundation is proud to support this important program. In this time of uncertainty, we recognize how essential it is that our local nonprofits have access to high-quality advice and training as they seek to fully serve their clients and communities,” Jane Forbes Clark, president of The Scriven Foundation, said in the release.
There is a total of $45,000 of grant funds available with grant awards averaging $1,000 per nonprofit applicant. Grants will be awarded competitively to qualifying nonprofits with approved project activities.
It is recommended that any applicant review the 2022 criteria at https://bit.ly/3JgtjIG before applying, the release said. To fill out a grant application, go to https://bit.ly/3GAsRU1.
Grant award announcements will be made by April 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.