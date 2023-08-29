The cost of revitalizing Oneonta’s Market Street corridor is estimated to reach nearly $24 million, of which the city would pay close to $8 million.
According to information presented by City Administrator Greg Mattice to the city Common Council on Tuesday, the scope of the revitalization project includes demolishing both the derelict building at 27 Market St. — the old Oneonta Sales building which has sat vacant for years — and the shuttered parking garage at 47 Market St.
The rest of the work includes installing a parking lot with stairs and an elevator tower to Main Street, relocating the NYSEG electric infrastructure, the associated work of streetscape improvements on Market Street and Water Street and building a transit hub and bus plaza.
The total cost is estimated at $23,975,000. State grants would cover $16,008,76, and the city would be responsible for $7,966,231.
Half of the $955,000 cost of demolishing 27 Market St. is slated to be covered by a grant awarded by the Restore New York Communities Initiative Program, with the rest coming from the city’s general fund reserves.
Mattice said a contract has been executed and is awaiting contractor scheduling. Construction is slated to start in September and be completed this year.
The entire cost of the parking garage demo is estimated to reach $1,780,000, to be covered by a state Department of State Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
Mattice said the bids were opened Monday, Aug. 28 and are being reviewed. The council’s Finance and Human Resources Committee is slated to review the bids Thursday and the council is slated to award a contract for garage demolition at its Sept. 5 meeting.
Construction is due to start by the end of this year and completed by June 2024. The plan is to replace the garage with a surface parking lot.
Mattice said there won’t be a gap in time between demolishing the parking garage and starting the work of installing the parking lot.
Construction of the transit hub building and bus plaza to accommodate Oneonta Public Transit and Trailways operations is estimated to cost $8.59 million, the bulk of which would be covered by a state Department of Transportation capital grant and an Accelerated Transit Capital grant, leaving the city to pay an estimated $528,500.
A new stair and elevator tower is planned to provide an accessible public path between Market Street, the new transit hub, Water Street and Main Street at the northeast corner of the anticipated parking lot where the parking garage now stands.
If the existing pedestrian bridge is demolished, the new tower would be two stories, connecting Market Street to Water Street.
The estimated cost is $1,765,000, with NYSDOT covering most of it with a capital grant. The city would cover $428,500.
Council member Edmond Overby, unaffiliated-Seventh Ward, asked about the city’s maintenance costs for the Market Street improvements once the project is completed.
Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci said that the city already maintains the roads, and that the additional costs would come from the transit hub.
Council member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said that the city won’t have the cost of maintaining the garage anymore.
Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked about legacy costs — the price future generations would pay for the construction and maintenance of the new city infrastructure.
“It would be nice if [project management firm] Wendel would give us those costs upfront so we can analyze it,” Carson said.
Carson also brought up his proposal of obtaining a second study of the structural integrity of the parking garage, with an eye toward seeing if it could be rehabilitated.
He said that a firm quote a price of $16,000 to do the study.
While some of the council members found the idea to have merit, others said that since the council already voted to demolish the garage at its June 15 meeting, it was a moot point.
City officials also objected to delaying the Market Street corridor upgrades further, saying that the state funding would be at risk and that a refurbishment of the garage would not get another 50 years out of the building.
The council voted unanimously to allow NYSEG to temporarily relocate electric distribution infrastructure located near the parking garage to allow the demolition to proceed. The estimated cost is $95,737, not to exceed $110,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.