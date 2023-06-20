The Oneonta Common Council heard from members of local college fraternities during a public hearing Tuesday, June 20 on fraternity and sorority operating permits.
There are five Greek membership association organizations in Oneonta, three fraternities and two sororities.
Applications for operating permits must be made annually by May 31. So far, only two have applied, according to Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice.
The organizations are charged fees if they operate without a permit.
Representatives from two college fraternities attended Tuesday’s hearing.
Jake Thorry, president of Hartwick’s Tau Kappa Epsilon chapter located at 61 Elm St., said that this year, he would like TKE to use fundraising to supply the city with needed items.
“We’re trying to give as much back to our community and build up our house as much as we can,” Thorry said. “We want to be able to pay for things for this town to improve in a specific way.”
David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, asked about the completed repairs to the house and exterior painting still to be done.
Dan Hunter, who identified himself as an agent for the house’s owner, said he agreed it needs to be painted.
Jabar Greenwood, social chairman of SUNY Oneonta’s Phi Kappa Psi chapter located at 58 Maple St., talked about the community service the fraternity members perform.
“We participate in street cleanups every Sunday on Main Street,” he said. “We have good relations with our neighbors.”
He added that PSP also helps out with fundraiser on campus.
Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked Thorry and Greenwood how they decide which public service projects to take on, and whether anyone from the city suggests projects.
“How do you expect to know how your neighborhoods want to be treated and how you want to be treated?” Carson said.
Thorry said that they listen to their neighbors.
“I just kind of treat it like home,” Thorry said. “Just picking up all the trash you see, and when it snows out, we shovel the neighbors’ driveways, and things like that just to build the community.”
Mayor Mark Drnek said the students at SUNY Oneonta “are approximately one half of our constituency.”
“That means that you are equal in our expectation of you, as you should be of us, in terms of beinf good neighbors, and in terms of caring for what your neighborhood looks like,” he said.
The council does not need to take further action. Renewing the permits is an administrative task, Mattice said.
A separate public hearing a proposed ordinance amending zoning rules in the University District, which was approved by the council June 6, did not draw any public comments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.